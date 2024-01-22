More cicadas? Fear not, Ohio likely won't get swarm of bugs this spring

You may have heard the buzz about the millions and millions of cicadas set to emerge this spring across the United States.

They're loud, they're everywhere − and then they're gone. But whether it's a good or bad thing for you, they won't be coming to Ohio this year.

Here's what to know about the broods set to emerge this spring:

Will Ohio have cicadas this year?

Fortunately, Ohio is not in the path of the two broods set to emerge across much of the Southeast and Midwest, according to the University of Connecticut. Ohioans most recently saw cicadas emerge in 2016 on the eastern half of the state, and in 2021 along the southwestern corner of the state.

This year, two different groups, or broods, of cicadas will emerge across multiple states with one singular goal: mating and laying millions of more eggs.

After 13 years, Brood XIX (19) is set to emerge in the spring of 2024 in 14 states across the Southeast and Midwest, and the 17-year Brood XIII will emerge in five Midwestern states around the same time, USA Today reported. This double emergence is the first time this has happened in 221 years and won't happen again until 2245.

A map of where the two cicada broods will emerge across the United States this summer. The broods will overlap in a small area in Illinois.

Of all the states where the broods will emerge this year, they are expected to overlap in Illinois and Indiana.

Where is the closest area to Ohio to see the cicadas?

Parts of western Indiana and all of Illinois will be the best bet for Ohioans looking to see a swarm of bugs within a drive of a couple hours. There's even a part of eastern Illinois south of Chicago where both broods overlap.

What is the life cycle of a cicada?

Cicadas have the longest life cycle of any insect, waiting 13 or 17 years to emerge. But once they're above ground, things move pretty fast, USA Today reported.

Female cicadas lay eggs in trees. When the eggs hatch, the young cicada nymphs drop to the ground and burrow, waiting for years to emerge, depending on their brood. Once they emerge, adult cicadas will mate, lay millions of eggs and then die, all in about five weeks.

What is the difference between annual and periodical cicadas?

There are two types of cicadas that are common in Eastern U.S. states: Annual and periodical cicadas. Annual cicadas emerge every year, while periodical cicadas emerge every 13 or 17 years, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

USA Today and The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2024 cicadas to likely miss Ohio this spring