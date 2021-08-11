More cities fall in Taliban's Afghan blitz ++GRAPHIC++

The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters completing their blitz across the country's northeast and pressing their offensive elsewhere, officials said. (August 11)

    U.S. officials are reportedly lowering their estimates for how long the Afghan government can hold on

    The Taliban seized three more Afghan provincial capitals and a local army headquarters Wednesday, completing a blitz across the country's northeast and giving them control of two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after decades of war. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rushed to Balkh province, already surrounded by Taliban-held territory, to seek help from warlords, many linked to allegations of atrocities and corruption, in pushing back the insurgents. While the capital of Kabul itself has not been directly threatened in the advance, the stunning speed of the offensive raises questions of how long the Afghan government can maintain the control of the slivers of the country it has left.

    The Taliban seized three additional provincial capitals in Afghanistan as their military offensive pushes forward, officials said on Wednesday.

  • Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, takeover in 90 - U.S. intelligence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Wednesday, citing a U.S. intelligence assessment. Taliban fighters have taken control of eight provincial capitals in six days, a pace that has surprised U.S. officials. Taliban forces now control 65% of Afghanistan and have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

  • U.S. says up to Afghans to defend as Taliban advance

    U.S. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war.The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.On Monday, they took Aybak, capital of the northern province of Samangan. And they took three provincial capitals over the weekend."They (the Afghans) have an air force. The Taliban doesn't. They have modern weaponry and organizational skills. The Taliban doesn't. They have superior numbers to the Taliban. And so, again, they have the advantage - advantages. And it's really now their time to use those advantages," Kirby said.

  • Desperation grows in Washington as fall of Kabul appears increasingly likely in wake of US departure

    ‘A RAPIDLY DETERIORATING SECURITY SITUATION’: Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. diplomat who negotiated the withdrawal deal with the Taliban last year, is back in Doha, Qatar, on a desperate rescue mission, a last-ditch attempt to convince the Taliban to halt their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement.

  • Taliban gains more ground in Afghanistan

    The Taliban is gaining more ground in Afghanistan as troops struggle to battle insurgents on two fronts. Meanwhile, Washington's top envoy said the U.S. won't recognize any Taliban-controlled government if power is taken by force. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the Taliban's offensive, and Mark Jacobson, the former deputy NATO senior civilian representative for Afghanistan and the assistant dean of Washington programs at the Maxwell School, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what this means for the U.S.

  • To end war in Afghanistan, Taliban demand Afghan president's removal

    President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani at the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on June 25, 2021. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)The Taliban continue to gain territory in their bloody insurgency to seize control of Afghanistan. Recently, Taliban leaders said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s removal is a condition for ending the conflict. If a mutually acceptable candidate were named to replace Ghani, a Taliban spokesman told The Associated Press in late July 2021, the ins

  • Taliban committed to Doha negotiations, Afghan government demands mediator -Al Jazeera

    CAIRO (Reuters) -A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse. A member of the Afghan government delegation in the Doha negotiations also spoke to the Qatar-based channel, saying the government demands a mediator in the negotiations "to determine the seriousness of the parties." The Taliban spokesman said that "it was the government that rejected the principle of a mediator, not the Taliban," according to Al Jazeera.

  • US peace envoy pushes to isolate Taliban should they take power by force

    The United States is formulating a plan to isolate the Taliban internationally should they take control of Afghanistan.

  • Taliban appear intent on 'battlefield victory' - State Department

    The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said it is working to forge an international consensus behind the need for an Afghanistan peace accord even as it acknowledged that "all indications" point to the Taliban seeking a "battlefield victory." State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comments as envoys from the United States, China, Russia and other countries met in Doha with Taliban and Afghan government negotiators in a bid to break a deadlock in peace talks.

