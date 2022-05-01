More civilians evacuated from around Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer

BEZIMENNE, Ukraine (Reuters) - A group of around 40 civilians arrived on Sunday at a temporary accommodation centre after leaving the area around the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, a Reuters photographer said.

Reuters photographs showed the civilians arriving in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region on buses with Ukrainian number plates in a convoy with Russian forces and vehicles with United Nations symbols.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)