More claims of wrongdoing, still no evidence: Trump asks judge to throw out questioned ballots or the entire election in Pennsylvania

Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
·10 min read

President Donald Trump's claims of wrongdoing in Pennsylvania's election have grown more insistent as he nears the two-week anniversary of being declared the loser in the presidential race.

In the third version of his campaign's federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the results there, the complaint accuses election officials in Democratic strongholds of scheming to steal the election with thousands of invalid mail and absentee ballots that Republican observers were blocked from checking.

And for the third time, the filing provides no specific evidence. No exhibits. No affidavits. Trump's personal attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, insists evidence exists, but can't yet be disclosed because people fear harassment.

Campaign lawyers want a federal judge to block Pennsylvania from certifying the results to give them time to search for evidence. Trump's campaign wants to examine as many as 1.5 million mail and absentee ballots in seven counties, even though no one has produced evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities in the state.

Electoral workers began processing ballots at Northampton County Courthouse on Nov. 3, 2020, in Easton, Pennsylvania.
Electoral workers began processing ballots at Northampton County Courthouse on Nov. 3, 2020, in Easton, Pennsylvania.

But time for this case is growing short.

Monday is the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify the 2020 presidential election results. Biden leads Trump by 81,361 votes in the latest tally compiled by the Associated Press.

Missing that deadline raises the possibility that Pennsylvania won't make the so-called Safe Harbor deadline on Dec. 8 to send its electors to Congress.

If it doesn't, that could open the door for a controversial, long-shot way to hand the state to Trump: Pennsylvania lawmakers, not voters, would pick the people who will formally cast the state's votes in the Electoral College.

Kermit Roosevelt, a constitutional law expert at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, said the Trump campaign is "sending the message that election outcomes that go against Republicans are inherently illegitimate and need not be accepted — even if there is no evidence and no plausible legal argument that anything was wrong with the election."

Trump has taken the election to the courts

Trump, a former real estate developer and reality TV star, has long wielded lawsuits to get his way. As it became clear that Trump had lost key states — and with them, the presidency — his campaign and its allies filed suits alleging problems around the country. But several judges have quickly dismissed their claims.

A case filed Wednesday in a Nevada state court on behalf of electors pledged to Trump alleges election officials in Clark County, where most voters are Democrats, used a ballot processing system that was susceptible to fraud. Similar claims have been raised unsuccessfully in other lawsuits there.

The complaint asks the court to declare Trump the winner in Nevada or disallow the certification of any presidential electors from the state.

Another loss in Arizona: Judge throws out Arizona GOP lawsuit on Maricopa County vote audit, rejects request to delay canvass

The strategy in Wisconsin: President Trump is seeking a recount in two Wisconsin counties, but what he’s really doing is preparing for a lawsuit.

Meanwhile in Michigan: GOP legislative leaders to meet with Trump at White House amid election fight

The Trump campaign dropped a lawsuit that sought to delay Michigan from certifying its results because of alleged problems with absentee ballot counting. However, Trump was scheduled to meet with Michigan lawmakers at the White House on Friday to discuss the state's election certification, which goes to a state canvassing board of two Democrats and two Republicans on Monday.

And a judge on Thursday denied the Trump campaign's request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the certification of Georgia's election results after a recount affirmed Biden's victory there.

Maricopa County Elections adjudicators check ballots that have individual contests in question to determine the voters intent at the Maricopa County Elections headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 12, 2020. The adjudicators work in pairs, a registered Republican and a registered Democrat.
Maricopa County Elections adjudicators check ballots that have individual contests in question to determine the voters intent at the Maricopa County Elections headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 12, 2020. The adjudicators work in pairs, a registered Republican and a registered Democrat.

Changing cast of lawyers, shifting arguments

The Trump campaign's arguments in the Pennsylvania federal case have shifted back and forth in the 10 days since the case was filed. The original filing drew universal criticism and predictions of failure from nine legal and constitutional law experts surveyed by USA TODAY.

When the campaign filed its first complaint, it claimed the state had set up an unconstitutional, "two-tiered" voting system, with strictly enforced regulations for those who voted in person and lax oversight for those who voted by mail.

An amended complaint filed six days later dropped most of the references to a "two tiered" voting system. Instead, it focused on allegations that voters in Democratic areas who made mistakes on their mail ballots were improperly helped by election officials to fix them. Ballots with mistakes in other areas were disallowed, the second complaint alleged.

Election officials “so mismanaged the election process” that no one “can have any faith that their most sacred and basic rights under the United States Constitution are being protected,” that complaint alleged.

'100 percent dead': Court ruling could torpedo some lawsuits challenging Trump's loss

Election analysis: Trump baselessly claims voter fraud in cities, but suburbs actually lost him the election

Now, another proposed amended complaint, filed late Wednesday, goes further. It alleges election officials “engaged in a deliberate scheme of intentional and purposeful discrimination to favor presidential candidate Biden over Trump.”

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election on Nov. 19 inside the Republican National Committee headquarters.
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election on Nov. 19 inside the Republican National Committee headquarters.

The case has been marked by other twists. Two teams of Trump campaign lawyers have come and gone since the suit was filed on Nov. 9. They've been replaced by Giuliani and the Harrisburg law firm of Marc Scaringi, a Trump supporter and part-time talk radio host.

“I have never seen a high-profile case like this cycle through so many sets of lawyers so quickly, nor a high-profile election case not handled by election law and federal court and appeals court specialists,” Richard Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine, and the author of Election Law Blog, wrote in an email.

“The claims are both legally and factually faulty," Hasen wrote.

Roosevelt said he's become more concerned about the Trump campaign's apparent goal.

"For a while, I was of the opinion that this was not a serious attempt to change the outcome of the election, but more an attempt to raise money and maintain the enthusiasm of Republican voters for the Georgia runoff," he wrote in an email, referring to January elections that will decide who controls the U.S. Senate.

"But I do now think this is a real attempt to reject the will of the people," he wrote. "We are lucky that it is so incompetent, and the ineptitude is comic. But the cost to our political system is deadly serious."

Fired: Trump ousts Homeland Security cyber chief Chris Krebs, who called election secure

Suit cites sworn statements but doesn't show them

A consistent allegation in each version of the federal suit is that “numerous sworn statements” attest to the alleged improper actions. However, that material hasn't been included in the Pennsylvania case or made public.

The secrecy reflects fear that the witnesses would be harassed by "a vicious press," Giuliani said Thursday during a news conference in Washington, D.C.

Election workers count ballots at the Philadelphia Convention Center on November 06, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe Biden took the lead in the vote count in Pennsylvania on Friday morning from President Trump, as mail-in ballots continue to be counted in the battleground state.
Election workers count ballots at the Philadelphia Convention Center on November 06, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe Biden took the lead in the vote count in Pennsylvania on Friday morning from President Trump, as mail-in ballots continue to be counted in the battleground state.

However, a witness who alleged Republican observers were denied access to ballot processing in Philadelphia on Nov. 3 — which is one of the claims in the federal case — testified in a separate case in state court.

After hearing testimony from the witness, a judge concluded he had "provided copious testimony as to his ability to observe the opening and sorting of ballots." The judge concluded Philadelphia election officials had complied with the state's election law for ballot processing observers.

A Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the decision, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the original ruling.

Giuliani blasted the state high court's ruling. A footnote in the latest version of Trump's federal lawsuit offered an unusual partisan viewpoint: "The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is elected through partisan elections and consists of five Democrats and two Republicans. It has authored at least three decisions in 2020 which are viewed as highly partisan, including this decision."

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up signs in Philadelphia.
Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up signs in Philadelphia.

Prevent certification, seek evidence

Campaign lawyers have asked U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann to order speedy access to an estimated 1.5 million mail and absentee ballots counted in seven Pennsylvania counties with heavy Democratic Party enrollments.

They seek access to the outer envelope for each ballot and an inner, security envelope that held the ballot itself. The two-envelope system is meant to allow double-checking of signatures, addresses and other information provided by voters.

The campaign wants to conduct sworn depositions of Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, as well as elections officials in the seven counties.

Attorneys for the defendants in the federal case have opposed the Trump campaign's discovery motions.

Giuliani's first federal case in 28 years

During a federal court hearing Tuesday, Brann seemed taken aback by the shifting claims in the case and Giuliani's statements that appeared to show he was rusty since he last argued a federal court case in 1992.

When Brann asked him what standard of legal review he should use to analyze the Trump campaign's allegations, Giuliani responded, "I think the normal one."

Brann mentioned strict scrutiny, the highest level of analysis a court would use to evaluate government actions in a case that alleges violations of the Constitution's equal protection clause.

"Maybe I don't understand what you mean by strict scrutiny," Giuliani said.

Giuliani referred to fraud during the hearing, even though most such references had been deleted from the second version of the lawsuit.

Brann, seeking clarity, asked whether the lawsuit was claiming "fraud, with particularity."

"No, your honor. And it doesn't claim fraud," Giuliani responded. He later said some of the confusion was due to mistaken deletions in the second version of the suit, which were rectified with the latest filing.

A deadline looms

But time is growing short. Pennsylvania’s deadline to certify the results of the 2020 election is Monday. Congress's Safe Harbor Deadline is Dec. 8.

Elector slates received after Dec. 8 aren't automatically accepted, which theoretically could open the door for Pennsylvania lawmakers to send Congress a slate of electors pledged to Trump. The latest filing asks the judge to consider allowing just that.

If the judge doesn't prevent the state from including "unauthorized votes" in its final results, the complaint asks him to declare "that the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania’s electors."

A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden holds up his mobile phone to display the electoral college map outside the Philadelphia Convention Center after the 2020 Presidential Election is called, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ORG XMIT: PAJL127
A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden holds up his mobile phone to display the electoral college map outside the Philadelphia Convention Center after the 2020 Presidential Election is called, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ORG XMIT: PAJL127

'Loss of democracy': Trump campaign's challenge of election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona test US system

Before the election, Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania dismissed the idea that they would send an alternate slate of electors to Congress. Thursday, Republican Sen. Camera Bartolotta cited comments from Majority Leader Sen. Jake Corman that the legislature does not choose electors under state law.

"Many of the issues we are hearing about need to be settled in the courts," Bartolotta said. "We need to let that process unfold."

Judge questions invalidating votes

Short of delaying Pennsylvania's certification, Trump campaign lawyers seek to disqualify the presidential votes of thousands of the commonwealth's voters.

Brann seemed reluctant to do so. He noted the lawsuit was brought in part on behalf of two voters who alleged they couldn't correct errors with their ballots.

“You’re asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the commonwealth," Brann said. "Can you tell me how this result can possibly be justified?"

"The conduct was egregious. The conduct was premeditated," Giuliani responded, referring to the alleged actions by election officials. "The reality is we're not asking for the entire vote to be invalidated."

On this he was right. The suit recommends invalidating large portion of the vote in the Democratic areas.

Contributing: David Jackson, J. D. Prose

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania claims fraud but provides no evidence

Latest Stories

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

    Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt. The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

    The days without an arrest turned into months and then years after someone killed Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. Then the phone rang at the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Dwight Whited called investigators saying he wanted to confess to the slaying, authorities said Thursday.

  • Parents took out billions in loans to pay for kids' college. Now they're buried in debt.

    “I feel like I’m stuck in it until I die,” a Nevada father says of the debt he and his wife owe after helping their children pay for college.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for Senate in North Carolina

    President Trump may or may not run again in 2024 following his re-election loss, but another Trump could end up seeking office sooner.Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times reported on Thursday.This bid would be for the North Carolina Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2022. Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric, and she served as an adviser to his 2020 campaign. Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition.While Lara Trump didn't comment on her reported political ambitions to the Times, Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp praised her as "very charismatic" and someone who "has a natural instinct for politics," adding that "in North Carolina, in particular, she's a household name and people know her."Should she decide to run, though, she's likely to face plenty of competition including from someone else close to the president. After all, the Times reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who formerly represented North Carolina in the House of Representatives, "is widely expected to move back home and run for the seat as well." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • A Promised Land: Indian lawyer ‘sues’ Barack Obama for insulting leaders in memoir

    Lawyer demands police investigate US president for insulting Indian politicians and ‘hurting the sentiments of their followers’

  • Kenya arrests four more after BBC Africa Eye baby stealers exposé

    A total seven people are now being held for allegedly running a child-trafficking syndicate.

  • Michigan certifies election results hours after GOP blocking attempt

    Michigan's largest county on Tuesday night unanimously certified election results showing President-elect Joe Biden defeating President Trump, hours after Republicans first blocked formal approval of voters' intentions.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fact check: Amy Coney Barrett ruled that police did not knowingly violate Black teen's rights

    Text appearing next to Barrett's face on an Instagram post makes a serious claim, which we've rated false.

  • China's first stealth jet looks an awful lot like the US's first stealth fighter — here's how the J-20 and the F-22 stack up

    Conventional wisdom says China's J-20 can't beat the F-22 head-to-head. But the J-20, and China's stealth program overall, is still maturing.

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Trump is wrecking the government on his way out 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.