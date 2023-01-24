86

Classified documents found at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home

Francesca Chambers and Erin Mansfield, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home, a representative for Pence wrote to the National Archives in letters this month.

This is the latest in a series of scandals involving classified documents at the homes of elected officials and former elected officials.

Classified documents were found at an office at the Penn Biden Center last year, and Biden voluntarily submitted to an FBI search of his home earlier this month.

The Department of Justice executed a search warrant on President Donald Trump's home last year after a long back-and-forth over what documents he had at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

CNN and Fox News first reported the discovery at Pence's home.

Biden: Revelations grow on Joe Biden's handling of classified documents; here's what we know so far

Trump: Mar-a-Lago in Florida searched by FBI in probe into handling of classified documents

Pence lawyer: 'small number of documents bearing classified markings'

The widening issue underscores what security analysts told USA TODAY when Biden's documents were discovered: The U.S. system of safeguarding classified presidential documents is in urgent need of improvement, especially during the critical period when one administration hands over the White House keys to another.

Earlier in August, when the Associated Press asked Pence if he took any classified documents to his home, he responded, “No, not to my knowledge.”

In November, Pence told ABC News the same, saying “there’d be no reason to have classified documents, particularly if they were in an unprotected area.”

The Department of Justice “requested direct possession” of the documents on the evening of Jan. 19, and FBI agents went to Pence’s home that night to collect the documents from a safe in Pence’s home, according to letters from Pence’s lawyer obtained by USA TODAY. The action came a day after Pence’s lawyer first wrote a letter to the National Archives requesting assistance in returning the documents.

Exclusive: Mike Pence predicts 'better choices,' not Trump, as the GOP's 2024 nominee

Pence’s lawyer characterized the documents as “a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration.” He said they were found Jan. 16 and placed in a secure safe.

The Jan. 18 letter said Pence was “unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence,” and that he “understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland declined comment on the recovery of classified documents at Pence's home.

The National Archives declined to comment.

Bradley P. Moss, an attorney who has handled national security cases, tweeted: "For the love of everything that is holy can all of you constitutional officers STOP taking home classified documents?!!"

Contributing: Josh Meyer, Ken Tran, David Jackson, Kevin Johnson.

Fact check: Biden did have the authority to declassify documents as vice president

Systemic issues?: Biden and Trump documents expose wider problem: Missing classified records not uncommon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home: What we know

Recommended Stories

  • Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home and turned over to DOJ: Lawyer

    Classified documents have been found in the home of former Vice President Mike Pence and turned over to the FBI for review, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. A lawyer for Pence conducted the search of Pence's home in Indiana last week and found around a dozen documents marked as classified, sources said. The search was done proactively and in the wake of the news that classified documents from before he was president were found in Joe Biden's home and old office at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank.

  • Steube says he fractured pelvis, punctured lung in fall

    Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) said he suffered a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck after falling 25 feet from a ladder on his property in Sarasota, Fla., last week. “I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family,…

  • 49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested on domestic violence allegation in San Jose

    49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday in San Jose on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.

  • DeSantis calls to end jury unanimity for Florida death penalty cases

    Republican governor suggests ‘super-majority’ should suffice in state that has required jury unanimity in capital cases since 2017

  • Biden classified documents, the next chief of staff, Virginia battery plant: This week in politics

    Here are three stories at the intersection of business and politics to watch this week:

  • Mike Pence: Classified documents found at former vice-president's home

    Documents found at former US vice-president's Indiana home in the latest secret paper discovery.

  • Now Classified Docs Have Been Found at Mike Pence’s House

    Thos Robinson/Getty for The New York TimesA dozen documents marked as classified have been discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, CNN reports.A lawyer for Pence found the documents and turned them over to the FBI, CNN reports, and the FBI and the National Security Division of the Justice Department are now reviewing them.Pence has repeatedly insisted that he was not in possession of any classified documents whatsoever after his single term as Donald Trump’s vice-presid

  • Texas extends an offer to 2024 DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

    Both Texas and TCU offered the unranked defensive lineman on Tuesday.

  • U.S. lawmakers praise Zelenskiy for fighting corruption, back continued aid

    Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers praised Ukraine's government on Tuesday for taking swift action against corruption and insisted that U.S. military and humanitarian aid to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government should continue. A slew of senior Ukrainian officials were dismissed on Tuesday in Ukraine's biggest political shake-up of the war so far, which Kyiv said showed Zelenskiy was in tune with his public following corruption allegations.

  • Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students

    Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan passed Tuesday by the Legislature and quickly signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. Republicans approved the bill despite objections from Democrats and others who argued the new education savings accounts would lead to reduced funding for public schools. Reynolds, who made the private school funding measure one of her top priorities after failing to pass similar but less expansive proposals twice before, signed the bill at an event backed by supporters and students.

  • Washington Post publisher: ‘Shameful’ of Pompeo to spread ‘vile falsehoods’ about Khashoggi

    The publisher of The Washington Post on Tuesday slammed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his comments on U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist at the paper who was killed by Saudi Arabia in 2018. Pompeo, who is considering a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, in a new book dismissed the…

  • U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wants to ban TikTok nationwide

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican and China hawk, said on Tuesday that he would introduce a bill to ban the short video app TikTok in the United States. TikTok, whose parent is the Chinese company ByteDance, already faces a ban that would stop federal employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices. Hawley did not say when the bill would be introduced.

  • Biden moves to limit asylum access amid record border arrivals

    President Biden came into office vowing to dismantle Trump-era restrictions on asylum, but has found himself proposing similar policies amid an unprecedented migrant crisis.

  • Trump poses for photograph with convicted mob boss, in a flashback to controversial dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes

    Donald Trump posed for a photo with Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino, who was once the head of the so-called Philly Mob, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

  • Facing 'tipping point,' UNRWA chief seeks Gulf state support

    The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees called Tuesday on rich Gulf countries to chip in more to help educate, house and provide health care for them. Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, made a pitch to diplomats from key donor states to help fund its new $1.6 billion budget request this year — money which will first have to go to mop up a multimillion-dollar deficit. Lazzarini voiced concerns about increased tension, volatility, uncertainty and violence in the region “at a time the agency is struggling to keep afloat its own activities.”

  • Biden offered DOJ to search 'every room' of Delaware house before latest classified docs were found

    Biden offered for the Justice Department to search 'every room' of his Delaware house for government documents, in latest discovery.

  • We Talked to Weird Al Yankovic About His New Graphic Novel—and Star Wars

    When you hear the name “Weird Al” Yankovic, you think of music. You think of parody songs. You think of all the unforgettable music videos he’s made over the years. But Weird Al has always been about spreading his wings. A biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, was released late last year, and now he’s got his very own graphic novel—with a twist that fits in with everything you know and love about him.

  • Lebanon's prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast

    Lebanon’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday defied the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can not proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. The move by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, appeared to mark a new chapter in the long-stalled investigation. The probe has threatened to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement, that has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown over the past few years.

  • Best 3 ETFs to Buy in a Recession 2023

    Here are top recession ETFs of 2023 that represent defensive sectors such as Consumer staples, Healthcare and Utilities, and offer healthy dividend yields and strong underlying businesses.

  • Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto

    The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.