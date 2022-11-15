More collaboration needed in health care: Walgreens exec

Walgreens' (WBA) new president of U.S. health care is still familiarizing himself with the company's vast portfolio of businesses, but he's clear about one thing: the industry benefits as a whole when competitors work together.

John Driscoll, who has worked across health sectors including, insurance, pharmacies and health technology, said the company's strategy is based on the idea that "health care is a team sport."

"It's often undermined by silos or territoriality, and we have a real opportunity to work better together for a much more integrated consumer experience, and frankly, a better patient experience," Driscoll told Yahoo Finance at the hlth conference in Las Vegas this week.

The competition between companies is often overblown, he said, and noted that even stiff competitors, like Walgreens and CVS, work with each other.

A person is seen shopping in Walgreens, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

"We work with Aetna/CVS (CVS) in certain cases, and with Optum/United (UNH) in others," Driscoll said, hinting that there will be more of those types of relationships being built in the near future.

"Ultimately, if we aren't all collaborating to lower costs and improve outcomes ... we're not delivering for our most important consumers, which is the American patient," Driscoll said.

