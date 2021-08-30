More contagious Delta variant makes people sicker; oral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 pneumonia

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bank of England during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease
Nancy Lapid
·3 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.

Delta variant makes people sicker

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is known to be more easily transmissible https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/delta-coronavirus-variant-believed-have-60-transmission-advantage-uk-2021-06-09 than earlier versions, and now a large UK study suggests it also makes people sicker. Researchers analyzed data on 43,338 patients infected with either the Alpha or the Delta variant. Overall, roughly three quarters were unvaccinated, and half were under age 31. After accounting for patients' underlying risk factors, researchers found that unvaccinated patients were 132% more likely to be hospitalized if they were infected with Delta than with Alpha. Vaccinated patients may also be more likely to require hospitalization with a Delta infection, but data for those patients was less clear, according to a report published on Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases https://bit.ly/3mHhsLL. The results "suggest that outbreaks of the Delta variant in unvaccinated populations might lead to a greater burden on healthcare services than the Alpha variant," the researchers concluded.

Oral drug shows promise against COVID-19 pneumonia

Severely ill patients with COVID-19 pneumonia who received the experimental oral drug opaganib developed by RedHill Biopharma required less extra oxygen and were able to leave the hospital sooner than patients receiving a placebo in a small randomized trial, researchers reported on Sunday on medRxiv https://bit.ly/3BstKLV ahead of peer review. Within 14 days after enrolling in the study, 50.0% of patients taking opaganib no longer needed oxygen, compared to 22.2% of patients in the placebo group. In addition, 86.4% of opaganib-treated patients had been discharged, versus 55.6% in the placebo group. On Thursday, RedHill announced that opaganib strongly inhibits the Delta variant of the coronavirus in test tube experiments. The drug is believed to exert its antiviral effect by inhibiting sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2), a key enzyme in cells that may be recruited by the virus to support its replication, the company said. Based on the initial 42-patient trial conducted last year, RedHill Biopharma launched a much larger randomized trial in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. The last of the 475 patients in that late-stage study has now completed treatment and some of the data should be available soon, the company said last week.

Seizure in children may signal COVID-19

Seizures may be the only symptom of COVID-19 in some children, a new report cautions. Children tend to get sick from COVID-19 far less often than adults, and their symptoms are usually not severe, mainly consisting of fever and mild respiratory issues, although more have become ill with emergence of the Delta variant. Among 175 children who came to an Israeli emergency room and were diagnosed with COVID-19, 11 were brought to the hospital because of seizures, researchers reported on Saturday in the medical journal Seizure https://bit.ly/3gNI61F. Only seven had previously been diagnosed with a neurological disorder, and only six had fever. All 11 made full recoveries. While seizures have not been a frequently reported problem in adults with COVID-19, they "may be the main manifestation of acute COVID-19 in children," even without fever and without a history of epilepsy, the study authors said. In some hospitals, they point out, only children with flu-like symptoms or close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient get tested for the coronavirus. Medical personnel should be aware that children with seizures should be tested, too, they said.

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta COVID Variant Doubles Risk of Hospitalization for Severe Illness, Study Finds

    "Getting fully vaccinated is crucial for reducing an individual's risk," the researchers said

  • Groups, mayors urge U.S. Congress to back $10 billion in new public transit funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. groups representing transit systems and city leaders on Monday joined unions and environmental groups in calling on Congress to back at least $10 billion in additional public transit spending along with new funding for high-speed rail. The American Public Transportation Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Sierra Club, and more than 40 other groups called for the funding in a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill Congress plans to take up next month.

  • Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated, study finds

    An alarming study reports that the Delta variant can double the risk of hospitalizations for those who are unvaccinated. This comes as the U.S. is averaging about 150,000 new COVID infections each day. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • New Orleans has lost power, says mayor

    The chief of police said officers were being deployed to prevent looting and protect private property. Both emphasized the necessity to stay in shelter and not venture outdoors.

  • Murrieta vigil, other tributes planned for fallen SoCal Marines

    More local memorial events are being planned this week to honor the U.S. Marines from Southern California who were among the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

  • ‘Hospitals Are Overrun’ as U.S. Covid Patients More Than Double in Past Month

    “There is no room to put these bodies,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said

  • U.S. administers 369.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The doses administered are up from the 368,863,734 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 29. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • U.S. opens investigations into bans on school mask mandates in 5 states

    The department is targeting Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, all Republican-led states, in its investigations. It said it was concerned that their bans on mandatory masking could leave students with disabilities and underlying health conditions more vulnerable to COVID-19, limiting their access to in-person learning opportunities. "It's simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

  • Lithium fuels hopes for revival on California's largest lake

    Near Southern California’s dying Salton Sea, a canopy next to a geothermal power plant covers large vats of salty water left behind after super-hot liquid is drilled from deep underground to run steam turbines. The vats connect to tubes that spit out what looks like dishwater, but it’s lithium, a critical component of rechargeable batteries and the newest hope for economic revival in the depressed region. Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from brine, salty water that has been overlooked and pumped back underground since the region’s first geothermal plant opened in 1982.

  • The US is averaging 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since February

    Daily deaths have climbed to 1,000 for the first time since March, before vaccines were widely available.

  • Black woman walking dog manhandled by Chicago police officer in viral video

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is “deeply concerned” over a video that shows an altercation between a Black woman […] The post Black woman walking dog manhandled by Chicago police officer in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Hostages strapped to getaway cars as human shields as bank robbers descend on Brazilian city

    Robbers struck three banks before taking hostages and using them as human shields to make their escape through the streets of Aracatuba

  • CDC: Unvaccinated teacher caused an outbreak in classroom

    An outbreak at an elementary school classroom in San Francisco appears to have been caused by an unvaccinated teacher who was occasionally unmasked, a new case study out Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Why it matters: The outbreak — in which about 50% of the students got infected with COVID-19 — highlights the challenge of sending unvaccinated children back to school, particularly in light of the Delta variant’s increased transmissibility.Get market news worthy

  • Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s split decision win over Tyron Woodley

    Twitter reacts to Jake Paul's split decision win over Tyron Woodley on Sunday in Cleveland.

  • ‘A decision no parent should ever have to make’: Families are suing over mask mandate bans

    By banning mask mandates, parents of students with disabilities say states are forcing them to choose between their kids' health and their education.

  • After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting

    The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission held numerous public hearings. It produced a report prioritizing redistricting criteria. Despite all that work and its official-sounding name, the commission created by a coalition of advocacy groups has no official role in Indiana's redistricting process.

  • Health Officials Doubling Down On Push To Vaccinate Against Delta Variant

    A new study shows that the Delta variant of COVID-19 doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the original virus. Now, health officials are doubling down on their push to get people vaccinated. With the U.S. Still falling well short of the 70% vaccination rate, experts say is needed to achieve herd the Delta variant. A study out of the UK finds the now dominant Delta strain is now more contagious and also more dangerous, doubling the risk of hospitalization compared to the ones, and alpha variant.

  • New Orleans avoids major flooding thanks to levees built after Katrina

    A $14.5 billion system of levees, flood gates and pumps has largely worked as designed during Hurricane Ida, sparing New Orleans from the catastrophic flooding that devastated the area 16 years ago in the wake of Katrina, officials said. Ida, a destructive Category 4 storm packing heavy rains, extreme winds and coastal surges, overwhelmed some levees in communities south of New Orleans and outside the 350-mile (560-km) protective ring completed with federal funding in 2018. But the core area inundated during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when levees failed and 80% of the city was under water, appeared to have avoided widespread flooding, suggesting the upgraded network of levees, gates and pumps worked.

  • EU recommends reimposing travel restrictions on American visitors because the US COVID-19 outbreak is so bad

    Visitors traveling to the EU from "safe" countries don't have to quarantine and only need to provide vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test.