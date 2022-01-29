🌱 More Contagious Omicron BA.2 In LB + FREE LBCC Adult Classes

Happy Sunday, people of Long Beach, and happy National Croissant Day! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Long Beach today. And, if you’re traveling this week, fuel up at Sam’s Club at 7480 Carson Street where gas costs $4.16 a gallon.

The Omicron subvariant has been detected in the City. Also, adults can continue their education with – frequently FREE – classes from the City College. Finally, a 28-year-old LB resident was arrested for organized retail theft.



First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 67 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories in Long Beach today:

BA.2, the newest subvariant of Omicron, is in Long Beach. Making the first appearance in South Africa in December, LB officials confirmed the first local case Friday. “It’s not clear yet how BA.2 may affect the current surge in coronavirus cases.” Officials know that it “may spread more easily than the original omicron,” but “right now it does not appear that BA.2 causes more severe illness.” According to data from the U.K., “being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines (fully vaccinated or vaccinated plus boosted for those eligible) protects just as well against severe disease in BA.2.” (LB Post) We learned Friday that there will be free computer classes for adults at the LB Public Library. These classes focus on computer keyboarding and introduction to MS Word. The classes will take place at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library. It is interesting to note that these FREE classes are in partnership with LB City College, which offers a bunch more adult classes, many of which are free of charge. (LB Public Library, LB City College) On Thursday, Chino Hills detectives arrested a 28-year-old Long Beach resident “for organized retail theft.” Officials say that the suspect “entered the Sephora retail store located at the Shoppes in Chino Hills,” where she took Foreo UFO facial devices and left without paying. “Sephora estimated the loss to be approximately $2500.” While talking to the suspect, they learned she “was responsible for several thefts in Los Angeles County.” (Nixle) If you think you’ve been hearing more airplane noise, you’re not imagining things. At the beginning of January, the LB Airport began airfield construction that is scheduled to last until August. Workers are reconstructing the “primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft” to replace existing asphalt with concrete pavement. “Runway 12-30 will close nightly from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., except Friday and Saturday evenings. Due to the closure, operations will shift to Runway 8L-26R, which runs parallel and just north of Wardlow Road.” (LB Airport) California State University of Long Beach students are scheduled to celebrate their graduation at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim. However, the class of 2022 isn’t happy with this arrangement. We learned Friday that students are circulating a petition that outlines “they want to cross a stage during the ceremony, have each graduate's name announced and get six to ten tickets per graduate.” The school says that it will announce the parameters for the graduation on its website, “which will be updated on an ongoing basis throughout the spring.” So far, it has been announced that “students can get their names read out loud at smaller graduation recognition stages in the parking lot of the stadium.” (ABC)

Story continues

Today in Long Beach:



Online Sunday School For Children with Pastor Susie from Bayshore Church (8:30 AM to 9 AM)

Long Beach Sunday Farmers Market at East Marina Drive, South of 2nd Street (9 AM to 2 PM)

Free Admission Sunday at the Museum Of Latin American Art (all day)

Adult Sunday School with Covenant Presbyterian Church (11 AM to 12 PM)

Let's Get WAISTED! at The Bee Stop (12 PM to 3 PM)

From my notebook:

The Long Beach Police Department is extremely proud of the officers who work hard to keep the Long Beach Airport safe! Great work, Sgt. Nystedt and the entire team! (Facebook)

Long Beach City announces that the City Council approved the adoption of the proposed Long Beach Parks, Recreation & Marine Strategic Plan on Jan. 18, 2022. (Facebook)

A Cal Heights neighbor is looking for a humane cat deterrent. (Nextdoor)

A Los Cerritos neighbor needs a recommendation for a reputable car mechanic to do a basic tune up on a 2017 Subaru Forester. (Nextdoor)

Our Grant neighbor has a suggestion for participating in Black Restaurant Week. If you like fries, there's a take-out on Artesia Blvd & Myrtle. (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (February 8)

Add your event

Job listings:

Loving the Long Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at LongBeach-CA@Patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Sunday. I'll see you soon!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Long Beach Patch