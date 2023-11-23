Is there more cool weather in store for Bradenton? Here’s the holiday weekend forecast

As you celebrate Thanksgiving traditions and head into the holiday weekend, you might be wondering what the weather forecast is cooking up for the Bradenton area.

According to the National Weather Service, Southwest Florida will see a warming trend over the next several days.

Forecasters say temperatures will continue to rise over the holiday weekend before another cool front arrives early next week to close out November with lows in the 50s. There are also some mild rain chances in the mix.

Here’s a look at the forecast.

Bradenton, Sarasota and Palmetto

▪ Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, with a high in the mid-70s and a low around 60.

▪ Black Friday: Cloudy, with a high in the mid-70s and a low around 60. A chance of afternoon and evening showers predicted.

▪ Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high around 80 and a low in the lower 60s.

▪ Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high in the low 80s and a low in the upper 60s. A chance of evening showers and thunderstorms predicted.

▪ Monday: Partly sunny, with a high in the low 80s and a low around 60.

▪ Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 70s and a low in the lower 50s. A chance of showers is predicted.

Anna Maria Island

▪ Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, with a high around 70 and a low around 60.

▪ Black Friday: Cloudy, with a high in the low 70s and a low in the lower 60s. A chance of afternoon and evening showers predicted.

▪ Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high in the mid-70s and a low in the mid-60s.

▪ Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high in the upper 70s and a low in the upper 60s. A chance of evening showers and thunderstorms predicted.

▪ Monday: Partly sunny, with a high in the upper 70s and a low around 60.

▪ Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around 70 and a low in the mid-50s. A chance of showers is predicted.

Lakewood Ranch and inland Manatee

▪ Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, with a high in the mid-70s and a low in the upper 50s.

▪ Black Friday: Cloudy, with a high in the mid-70s and a low around 60. A chance of afternoon and evening showers predicted.

▪ Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high in the upper 70s and a low in the lower 60s.

▪ Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high around 80 and a low in the upper 60s. A slight chance of nighttime showers and thunderstorms predicted.

▪ Monday: Partly sunny, with a high in the low 80s and a low around 60.

▪ Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around 70 and a low around 50. A chance of showers is predicted.