More cops may be disciplined in Tyre Nichols case, Memphis city attorney says

More Memphis police officers could be disciplined over the death of Tyre Nichols, the city’s chief legal officer said.

Speaking during a Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jennifer Sink said seven additional officers will soon receive a “statement of charges” for policy violations.

The announcement follows an internal employment investigation by the Memphis Police Department, local television WREG-TV reported. It means that a total of 13 police employees are or have been under investigation.

Six of them have already been terminated — including five who were criminally charged with second-degree murder in connection to Nichols’ death.

On Friday, a sixth officer was fired in connection with the violent arrest of the 29-year-old Black man, who was brutally beaten after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

The seven additional officers, who haven’t been named, will receive a document notifying them of possible violations. That will be followed by a hearing and a written decision, Sink told CNN.

Their identities will only be revealed after that hearing, which Sink believes could be held as early as next week. That information will be uploaded to a city website once it’s available.

The final round of the statement of charges should be sent to all officers by the end of this week, she said.

They will then have at least 96 hours before a hearing is scheduled.