'More could have been done': As wife grieves, father questions son's role in deadly collision

"Have fun" was the last thing Sonika Williams said to her husband the night he died.

It was just another summer night.

Nicolas Williams was going to his brother-in-law's garage to play pool like he often would on Saturdays.

That was one of the few times he left home, health issues had the 47-year-old connected to oxygen at all times.

"With how he struggled with his health the last 10 years, that wasn't even the thing that took his life," Williams said. "He was fighting every day of his life, fighting to get through every day, and he was winning. And then the accident happened."

Her life changed on the August night in 2021 when a truck swerved from its lane on Reed Road in Anderson and hit Williams' car head-on.

Zane Lewis, 20, was driving the truck and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat. They had gone out and were heading back to Lewis' apartment around midnight, Anderson City Police Cpl. Ren Johnson said.

In the days and months that followed, a father attempted to turn in his son with an insurance letter, a wife sought justice through a lawsuit saying alcohol played a part and an officer stood by his investigation.

Zane Lewis and his attorney, Michael MacKay, declined to comment on the collision or pending lawsuit.

After the initial collision, all three — Lewis, his passenger and Williams — were airlifted to Prisma Health in Greenville with substantial injuries, responding deputy coroner Don McCown reported in August.

Williams died during surgery.

The lawsuit also includes a third vehicle in the collision, a van that did not yield the right away and pulled into Lewis' lane. Lewis made the decision to steer his vehicle left into the oncoming lane of travel, the lawsuit says.

That van quickly left the scene and the driver remains unknown, the lawsuit says.

Zane Lewis should be held accountable, his father says

Howie Lewis heard about his son's car collision a few hours after it happened and headed to the hospital to see him, he told the Independent Mail.

Lewis said his son was at a truck meet, based on what Lewis saw on their social media accounts. The Independent Mail could not confirm what social media accounts showed that night.

The lawsuit alleges that Lewis had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.159%.

DUIs require a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, but for anyone under 21, 0.02% or higher would result in a DUI charge, according to South Carolina law.

A week after the collision, Howie Lewis said he received mail from his insurance company, since Zane Lewis was a dependent of his account.

Lewis sent emails to Anderson City Police Chief Jim Stewart and to Williams' attorney that reference and include the insurance records, which purport to show Zane's alcohol intake that night.

The insurance letter, obtained by a Freedom of Information Act sent by the Independent Mail, says Zane Lewis's alcohol concentration was around twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Lewis said his son should be held accountable for the collision.

Howie Lewis said he has not heard back from the police department since he emailed the insurance report last year.

"I've always felt that people should be held accountable for their actions, I'm appalled at how the Anderson City Police Department has handled this," Lewis said.

The insurance letter was not added to the police report, Stewart said.

Zane Lewis hasn't lived with his father since August of 2020 and Howie Lewis said he has not had any communication with his son since the collision.

Zane Lewis's attorney responded in a court filing saying the white van was the sole contributor to the crash since Lewis was "forced to steer left to avoid collision," which resulted in injuries, property damage, and Williams' death.

The response denies the other allegations in the lawsuit.

Officer responding to case confident in his investigation

Cpl. Ren Johnson was off duty and asleep at home when he was called about the collision, he told the Independent Mail.

Johnson's specialty is in the traffic division, so he's called during fatal collisions to investigate, he said.

Out of the five fatal collisions the City of Anderson handled in 2021, Johnson was involved in the investigation of four of them.

When Johnson rushed to the street that August night, helicopters had already landed and the three people involved were being loaded up, he said.

"This was a terrible collision," Johnson said. "Definitely in the top 10 of worst wrecks I've seen in my career."

Cars drive along Reed Road near Stratford Drive in Anderson, S.C. Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Johnson has been in law enforcement for 13 years in the Upstate and has spent the last three specializing in the traffic division for the city of Anderson.

When he got to Reed Road, he started searching for clues along the dark two-lane road between neighborhoods.

He said there were no alcohol containers or suspicious objects in the truck.

Once he gathered information there and talked with first responders, Johnson went to the Greenville hospital and interviewed both Lewis and his passenger.

Those interviews, combined with days of investigating, led Johnson to close the investigation after around three days, charging Lewis with improperly changing lanes.

Johnson said he did not smell alcohol or suspect Lewis to be intoxicated. He said he didn't see alcohol in the car or other evidence that would cause him to seek blood work from Lewis.

"I'm able to notice things normal people wouldn't be able to notice," he said.

Johnson's certifications include DUI detection through Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and he said he's passionate about seeking justice in DUI-involved collisions.

"I did not think Zane was intoxicated at the time of collision," Johnson said five months after the collision. "There was no probable cause or signs of impairment that I observed."

Because he did not have probable cause, he didn't have reason to request a warrant for blood on the night of the collision, Johnson said.

Wrongful death lawsuit filed by Nicolas Williams' wife

The hole left by Williams is not one easily filled, his wife said.

"He played a huge part in holding our household together," Sonika Williams said.

Williams hired attorney Chris Pracht and filed a wrongful death lawsuit in September, it is still pending and Lewis' attorneys have filed a response denying the allegations and pointing to the van.

Court records show Lewis was charged with unsafely shifting lanes but that charge does not account for the death of Williams, Pracht said.

Collisions that claim lives on roadways could be prevented if people are held accountable, he said.

Pracht said the police department should have filed a probable cause warrant and gotten blood records from the hospital right away.

Johnson said obtaining blood records at the hospital was not possible since he lacked the evidence for probable cause.

Preceding forward with the civil case, Pracht has sent a subpoena to Greenville Memorial for the medical records to check Lewis's blood alcohol content.

Zane Lewis has denied the allegations of him being at fault in the lawsuit.

Pracht's greatest concern? "Zero followup," he said.

Lewis's death was chalked up as a fatal collision, Pracht said, and everyone moved on to the next headline.

But Williams' wife couldn't move on.

"I don't feel like the city did their due diligence," she said. "I don't feel like they treated my husband's life as valuable. They treated him like a number and they treated him like a time."

The man killed — Nicholas Williams — meant so much to her and her family.

"He was my peace," Sonika Williams said.

He loved to cook gourmet meals for his family and elaborate cookies that took three days to complete.

Despite not knowing his own father, he lived without excuses, and focused on being a protective father to Williams’ two children, now teenagers. He loved working with disabled adults and being with his wife.

"I'm not vengeful or anything like that but the police department treated it like it wasn't—" Williams stopped, as tears took the place of words.

"More could have been done," she said. "They did absolutely nothing. They threw their hands up and moved on."

Defense attorney says hospital blood hard to use in court

Defense attorney John Crangle is not involved in the legal case but has defended around 20 DUI cases in his almost decade of experience and seen around 30 cases.

He has never seen hospital blood prove a felony DUI in court, he said.

"What medical blood is designed to do at the hospital is for medical treatment, it's not designed for criminal prosecution."

There's two different types of blood, he said.

Forensic blood is tested by labs for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and is tested in a more precise manner than hospital blood, Crangle said.

Hospital blood does not record alcohol levels in the same way since the the hospital is trying to determine if the patient needs their stomach pumped or other major intervention.

Alcohol in someone's system does not mean they are materially and appreciably impaired, he said. That determination has to be made by the responding officer and tied to probable cause to execute a search warrant for that person's blood.

"Hospital blood is not generally admissible in a criminal case whereas it may be admissible in a civil case, in a civil litigation case."

Pracht said there are issues of chain of custody, who was handling and in charge of the blood, that would need to be addressed

Without witnesses who can confirm someone was intoxicated, in similar cases there isn't much evidence at the scene by the time officers responded since everyone involved had major injuries, Crangle said.

That combined with not obtaining blood that night makes it a difficult case to try in court, he said.

Officers have a good sense if someone is intoxicated and they know they can't obtain a warrant on a hunch, they need probable cause, Crangle said.

"Its a very difficult case to prosecute when the officer is not on scene at the time and can interview the defendant at that point," he said. "Its an unusual case."

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.

