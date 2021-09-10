More COVID mandates from Biden
President Biden is pushing for more COVID mandates, and Republicans are pushing for personal freedom.
Elon Musk said at the Tesla Model S Plaid's reveal that the company might take the car back to the Nürburgring Nordschleife to set a lap time. Well, now it has, and it's fast enough to dethrone its arch-rival, the Porsche Taycan, making Tesla the fastest electric sedan at the track. Musk also claims that the car was completely stock, and the video does indeed show the car being driven with the infamous yoke-style steering wheel.
Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.
The former and current White House press secretaries tangled in a war of words after Spicer was ousted from a Naval Academy board.
"Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
The U.S. Navy defied China’s new maritime rules when a destroyer sailed through the South China Sea.
At an unusual North Korean parade showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, leader Kim Jong Un still stood out by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration won approval on Friday to reinstate a hold on a Leon County judge’s ruling that said the state could not enforce a ban on strict mask mandates in schools, as the court battle continues.
Critics say President Biden's moves to clean house at America's military service academies creates a precedent that politicizes a traditionally nonpartisan — if patronage-heavy — system.Driving the news: The White House's personnel office today sent letters to all six members of each of the three service academy visitors boards — overseeing West Point, Annapolis and the U.S. Air Force Academy — demanding they resign by 6pm or face termination.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market
Kim Jong Un's suit appeared to sit loosely on him during a military parade in Pyongyang on Thursday, fueling speculation about his health.
ReutersThe Taliban interim government has given approval for around 200 people—of whom as many as 150 are American citizens—along with other foreign nationals to finally depart on a commercial Qatari flight to Doha on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The surprise clearance comes just two days after the ruling militant group named its interim government, made up of old-guard ethnic Pashtun men who have a proven history of violence and misogyny. The Qatari flight is the first of severa
If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.
The minority leader's PAC is fundraising for five House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 insurrection, CNN reported.
"We have tools to combat the virus ... if we can come together as a country to use those tools," Biden said.
"He does look good!" gushed Rachel Campos-Duffy. "He looks better than our president!"
Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhat the hell is Joe Manchin doing?!On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, Max Rose, who served in Afghanistan and won a term in Congress as a Democrat representing a red district in Staten Island and Brooklyn, explains where Manchin is coming from. “There’s not another Democrat who could win that seat”—and without it Mitch McConnell is running the Senate, Rose says.Still, Rose warns host Molly Jong-Fast against people “confusing talking points with
The late night host called it "the least surprising thing" he's ever heard about the former guy.
Two journalists working for Afghanistan's Etilaatroz newspaper said they were covering protests in Kabul when the Taliban detained and beat them.
A small Missouri town lost its police chief and all the officers in the department after they abruptly announced their resignations.
Gen. David Petraeus has 2 regrets about the post-9/11 order, and 1 could-have-been
After former President Donald Trump endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s primary challenge against his top congressional Republican nemesis Rep. Liz Cheney, the rest of the candidates in the crowded primary field faced immediate pressure to end their campaigns and back his pick.