More crimes against Ukrainians than against other groups registered in Berlin in one year

3,250 crimes against Ukrainians were registered in Berlin from 24 February 2022 to March 2023.



Source: Alliance of Ukrainian Organisations; European Pravda

Details: At the request of the Alliance, Catrin Wahlen, Berlin's MP of the Green Party, made an inquiry into the attacks on Ukrainians in Berlin that have been committed since 24 February in the German capital.

Police statistics show that attacks with bodily harm against Ukrainians are 2.5 times higher than against any other groups.

The number of crimes is particularly high in the districts of Mitte (640) and Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (484). In other districts, there were significantly fewer of these.

The police did not provide any information on whether the attacks were politically motivated, although they may have this information at their disposal.

The police identified the suspect or alleged perpetrator in about 1,200 of the 3,250 reported crimes. The most common types of crimes were bodily harm (575), threats (187) and insults (86). Only 23 investigations resulted in charges in court.

"We do not know this for sure, but we have reason to believe that these are hate crimes. The Alliance of Ukrainian Organisations will continue to put pressure on political institutions in Berlin and Germany to ensure greater security for people from Ukraine, to investigate these cases and to prevent them in the future," the organisation said.

Background:

In early March, ambulances destined for Ukraine were set on fire in Poland. And last year in Germany, a firefighter was suspected of setting fire to a refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

