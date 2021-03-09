More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks
Buckingham Palace had no response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview as of Tuesday.
In the interview, the couple accused the royals of racism and not helping when Meghan felt suicidal.
Reports suggested senior royals were holding crisis talks on how to respond and needed more time.
More than a day has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in the US, and the royal family has not responded to the couple's claims.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.
They spoke about their experiences as working members of the royal family and their relationships with other family members, making explosive claims including that there were "concerns and conversations" about how "dark" their son's skin color would be.
Meghan said she contemplated suicide after joining the royal family but was not given support from the palace even when she asked for it.
The interview was a sensation: It had 17 million viewers on CBS alone, another 11.3 million in the UK, made the front page of every major UK newspaper, and was commented on by the White House.
But the royal family is yet to respond.
The BBC reported on Tuesday that "crisis meetings" involving senior royals took place after the interview. They had yet to produce any obvious result as of Tuesday morning.
A royal source told Reuters the Queen wanted to take time more before the palace issued a response.
The royal family typically doesn't comment publicly on media stories, even to rebut them. It made an exception last week, however, announcing an investigation in response to claims that Meghan had bullied palace staff members.
Daniela Relph, a BBC royal correspondent, said Buckingham Palace "will not want to feel rushed into saying something" about the interview.
Rebecca English, the Daily Mail's royals correspondent, tweeted Tuesday morning that Prince Charles, Harry's father, was asked for his thoughts about the interview at an event Tuesday but only "smiled and didn't answer."
In the bombshell interview, Harry also said Prince Charles temporarily stopped taking his calls when the couple announced their plans to change their relationship with the royal family.
He also said the family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020.
Harry and Meghan announced in January of last year that they were stepping back from the royal family, and they now live in the US.
