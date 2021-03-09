More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Meghan interview 2
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speaking with Oprah Winfrey. CBS

  • Buckingham Palace had no response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview as of Tuesday.

  • In the interview, the couple accused the royals of racism and not helping when Meghan felt suicidal.

  • Reports suggested senior royals were holding crisis talks on how to respond and needed more time.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

More than a day has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in the US, and the royal family has not responded to the couple's claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

They spoke about their experiences as working members of the royal family and their relationships with other family members, making explosive claims including that there were "concerns and conversations" about how "dark" their son's skin color would be.

Meghan said she contemplated suicide after joining the royal family but was not given support from the palace even when she asked for it.

The interview was a sensation: It had 17 million viewers on CBS alone, another 11.3 million in the UK, made the front page of every major UK newspaper, and was commented on by the White House.

But the royal family is yet to respond.

The BBC reported on Tuesday that "crisis meetings" involving senior royals took place after the interview. They had yet to produce any obvious result as of Tuesday morning.

A royal source told Reuters the Queen wanted to take time more before the palace issued a response.

The royal family typically doesn't comment publicly on media stories, even to rebut them. It made an exception last week, however, announcing an investigation in response to claims that Meghan had bullied palace staff members.

Daniela Relph, a BBC royal correspondent, said Buckingham Palace "will not want to feel rushed into saying something" about the interview.

Rebecca English, the Daily Mail's royals correspondent, tweeted Tuesday morning that Prince Charles, Harry's father, was asked for his thoughts about the interview at an event Tuesday but only "smiled and didn't answer."

In the bombshell interview, Harry also said Prince Charles temporarily stopped taking his calls when the couple announced their plans to change their relationship with the royal family.

He also said the family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020.

Harry and Meghan announced in January of last year that they were stepping back from the royal family, and they now live in the US.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Reacts to Oprah's Explosive Interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    "If Oprah ever interviewed me, I too would dime out my whole family."

  • UK's Johnson steers clear of royal racism row after Meghan interview

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided wading into the clash of British royals on Monday, praising the queen but sidestepping questions about racism and insensitivity at the palace after an interview by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The former Hollywood actress, whose mother is Black and father is white, accused the royal family of pushing her to the brink of suicide. In a tell-all television interview, she said someone in the royal household had raised questions about the colour of her son's skin.

  • Nanny who says she witnessed Woody Allen with Dylan Farrow speaks out

    Allison Stickland testified at original custody hearing that she saw Allen burying his face in Dylan’s naked lap, an incident that ultimately led Mia Farrow to confront the director

  • Canucks win 3rd straight, topping Canadiens 2-1 in shootout

    Bo Horvat scored in the shootout, giving Vancouver a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night and extending the Canucks' winning streak to three games. Horvat, the Canucks' captain, was the only player to beat Carey Price in the shootout, sending a wrist shot past the Canadiens goalie and into the top-left corner of the net.

  • Meghan Markle Opens Up About Kate Middleton Making Her Cry

    “The narrative with Kate which didn’t happen was really, really difficult and...I think that’s when everything changed really.”

  • Meghan Markle Reveals She and Prince Harry Had a Secret Wedding *Before* Their Royal Wedding

    And it happened in a backyard!

  • Meghan Markle Spoke Honestly About Suicidal Ideation. So, Why Is She Being Accused Of Lying?

    “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey. Featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be broadcast as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on Sunday, March 7 from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Photo Credit: Harpo Productions/ Photographer: Joe Pugliese. In a heartbreaking and historic interview, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry sat down with Oprah to discuss why they left the royal family, the falsehoods the crown allegedly continues to perpetuate against them, and the racist treatment Markle and her son, Archie, faced at the hands of the monarchy. The interview itself revealed shocking information — but one of the most surprising revelations was that the Duchess of Sussex had been silently suffering with suicidal ideation, and was turned away when she reached out for help. “I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he suffered,” Markle told Oprah. “But I knew that if I didn’t say it I would do it, and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.” Markle described her reasons for speaking out about her experience, saying, “I share this because there’s so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help. And I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told no. And so I went to human resources. And I said ‘I need help,’ because at my old job there was a union and they would protect me.” But Markle alleged that the HR team said they couldn’t protect her, because she wasn’t “a paid employee.” Markle speaking her struggles aloud deeply touched a number of viewers, especially those who have experienced suicidal ideation themselves. Some are even saying that her words and her bravery in coming forward will end up saving lives. Woke up this morning imagining unknown others finally saying to a friend or loved one, “I, too, think of suicide.” For that alone, I am grateful for Meghan Markle. Her courage will save lives.— Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) March 8, 2021 But, unfortunately, online trolls have come out to voice their own opinion regarding Markle’s mental health. Megyn Kelly argued that Markle was “spinning a tale about how lonely she was in the castle” on Good Morning Britain. Piers Morgan, who has allegedly tweeted about Markle 57 times this week alone, also appeared on GMB on Monday morning to say that he didn’t “believe a word she said,” and wrote a column in the Daily Mail insinuating that the she was lying and that her privilege protected her from suicidal ideation and depression. A former political aide called Markle’s interview, “an appalling exercise in deception, delusion and vanity, with a web of lies and outrageous claims made against the British Royal Family.” Statements like these are damaging to anyone who deals with their own mental health issues. People with suicidal ideation often delay seeking treatment because they feel their problems aren’t “serious enough to warrant professional help,” according to a study from the University of Michigan. Seeing public figures question and belittle a person who speaks out about facing these issues and trying to seek help can reinforce an already pervasive and damaging stigma. “Meghan Markle won’t see your comments saying you don’t believe her about her mental health struggles and that she was suicidal, but other people who are currently dealing with mental health issues will and your ignorant comments aren’t helping them,” tweeted Scott Summers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and has increased by 33% from 1999 to 2019. In order to continue to combat the issue, we must have open discussions about mental health and talk about how those who are dealing with depression and suicidal ideation can move forward in getting help. We must voice our support for those who are struggling. Markle did that during her conversation with Oprah on Sunday night, and we hope her message proves to be louder and more enduring than some of the criticisms she’s facing today. If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Black Therapists Reflect On The Past YearWhy Sharing Publicly About Grief Is So ImportantWhy Black Girls Should Prioritize Mental Health

  • Coronavirus latest news: EU and UK clash over 'vaccine export ban' as post-Brexit tensions deepen

    Lockdown exit cannot be speeded up even if the data is good, says Chris Whitty Overseas travel and new variants mean Covid will never be wiped out, Whitty and Vallance tell MPs Nightingale hospitals to close in April as virus recedes Pfizer vaccine effective against highly infectious Brazil variant in the lab, study finds Major Covid outbreaks 'inevitable' at Channel migrant barracks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Downing Street has accused EU chief Charles Michel of spreading falsehoods after he claimed the UK imposed an "outright ban" on coronavirus vaccine exports. The European Council President accused Britain and the US of imposing bans on the movement of jabs as he sought to defend the bloc against allegations of "vaccine nationalism". In the latest display of post-Brexit turbulence, the Government struck back to refute his comments and insist the UK has "not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine". Mr Michel, in a newsletter on Tuesday, said he was "shocked" when he heard allegations of vaccine nationalism levelled at the EU, saying: "The facts do not lie." He added: "The United Kingdom and the United States have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory. The Government flatly denied his claims. A spokesman said: "The UK Government has not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false." Follow the latest updates below.

  • The Best Twitter Reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

    As usual, Twitter did not hold back.

  • Biden eyes trashing Trump-era rules that advocates feared would silence sexual assault survivors on college campuses

    The rules were unveiled by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the final year of the Trump administration.

  • Biden gives tech's toughest critics seats at the policy table

    An influx of tech antitrust hardliners in the Biden administration signals a new toughness on tech from the Democrats.Why it matters: Tech companies that grew unfettered by regulation during the Obama administration will now be under scrutiny from advocates that have made a name for themselves by targeting the behemoths' size and power. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Lina Khan, well-known in antitrust circles for her ideas about stopping platforms like Amazon from competing directly with sellers, is being vetted as a nominee for a slot as Democratic FTC commissioner, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The news was first reported by Politico.Khan is a former public interest advocate who did a stint at the FTC working for former Democratic commissioner Rohit Chopra, and served as an adviser on the House Judiciary Committee during its year-long investigation of Big Tech firms.Khan represents a newer school of antitrust thought, where companies' size, market dominance and treatment of competitors is considered anticompetitive behavior that regulators need to reel in — rather than judging monopoly power primarily by harm to consumers. Tim Wu, known for coining the term "net neutrality," was named a special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy.His role at the White House will encompass competition policy in other industries as well, according to a New York Times report. Wu is a Columbia University Professor and author of "The Curse of Bigness" about the dangers of Big Tech's growing power. He previously worked for the New York Attorney General, and also held advisor roles at the FTC and for the White House's National Economic Council during the Obama administration.Of note: The Senate Judiciary Committee holds its confirmation hearing for civil rights lawyer Vanita Gupta, nominated for Associate Attorney General, on Tuesday. If confirmed, Gupta, who's been critical of Facebook, would oversee the antitrust and civil rights divisions at the Justice Department. However, Biden has not yet nominated a leader for the antitrust division. What they're saying: "The president has been clear — on the campaign, and, probably, more recently — that he stands up to the abuse of power, and that includes the abuse of power from big technology companies and their executives," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week. Reality check: The roles Khan and Wu will hold within in the administration are not final decision makers, so while they will be influential in shaping the debate, they won't have the last word on outcomes.What to watch: Biden's pick to lead the Justice Department's antitrust division and the permanent chair of the FTC, which launched cases against Google and Facebook last year, will give more clarity on the administration's stance on antitrust enforcement.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Black Britons never trusted the royal family. Meghan and Harry's interview made that easier

    For Britain's Black community the royal family has never lived up to the image of glamour, prestige and cozy tradition that gets projected abroad.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Unbothered and in Love in Latest Family Picture

    They've spoken their truth, and they're ready to move on.

  • Amazon Claims Victory With ‘Coming 2 America’ As Most-Watched Streaming Movie In A Given Weekend During Pandemic

    Amazon isn’t being transparent in the weekend viewership of Coming 2 America, the Eddie Murphy comedy sequel the streamer picked up for $125 million back in October, which we first told you about. Rather they’ve serviced a statement pointing to The Digital Entertainment Group/Screen Engine/ASI’s VOD weekend rankings which contains streaming, PVOD and VOD feature […]

  • Lockdown exit cannot be speeded up even if the data is good, say Chris Whitty

    It is “very unlikely” that lockdown exit will be speeded up, even if data on Covid cases keeps being better than was forecast, the country’s chief medical officer has said. Prof Chris Whitty said he would "strongly advise" against any move to shorten the timetable for easing lockdown restrictions. “If you open up too fast, a lot more people die,” Prof Whitty told MPs. He told the science and technology committee that “things can turn bad very fast” as chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said moving faster than the current schedules would mean “flying blind” without seeing the impact of changes. More than 22 million people have now had their first vaccine, and daily cases and deaths are the lowest for five months. Real world data has shown both the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca jabs are more protective against hospitalisations than had been modelled, preventing around 80 per cent of hospitalisations in those aged 80 and over. But Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick said they thought there was little chance that the current timetable for easing lockdown would be improved on.

  • The Best Tweets About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview

    These reactions are spot-on.

  • Biden admin ditches Trump plan to limit immigration for those who may need gov't aid

    The Department of Justice told the Supreme Court that it was dropping its defense of the Trump-era expansion of the "public charge" rule.

  • How have the royal family responded to Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview? Everything we know so far

    The royal family face questions about claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

  • Row between Nicola Sturgeon and Rangers FC escalates following weekend chaos

    Nicola Sturgeon has accused Rangers of not doing “nearly enough” to deter fans from publicly celebrating their title victory, in an escalation of the extraordinary war of words between her administration and the football club. Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday, the First Minister said she shared the “anger and despair” of the public at the “disgraceful and selfish” mass gatherings seen in Glasgow over the weekend. She claimed “certain football clubs” need to “show much more leadership”. Her comments came shortly after a furious rebuttal from Rangers, in which the club hit out at "totally inaccurate" comments from SNP ministers and accused Ms Sturgeon of showing lack of leadership by failing to engage with the club directly. Rangers' Ibrox stadium is in Ms Sturgeon's Glasgow constituency. In a letter to the First Minister, Douglas Park, the Rangers chairman, said the club was “at a loss” for what more it could have done to prevent the chaos. He listed several instances in which management “proactively initiated engagement” with Police Scotland, the SPFL, Scottish Government and Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf. Hitting back at John Swinney's comments on Monday, in which he accused Rangers of deafening silence over the wild celebrations, Mr Park said Ms Sturgeon's deputy had “failed to mention a wide range of other public gatherings that you did not take such a strong line on”. SNP ministers were more measured in their criticism of anti-racism demonstrations that took place in Scotland in the summer.

  • Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a tumultuous marriage that left her 'crying out for help.' Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    Prince Charles and Princess Diana met through her sister, Sarah Spencer, and were married for 15 years before divorcing in 1996.