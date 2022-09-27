More dead, neglected animals found in Grants Pass case

Sep. 27—A Grants Pass business already in hot water after police rescued 13 severely malnourished dogs last Wednesday is facing even more trouble after police found a dead horse and a dead rabbit, along with 16 other neglected animals at a related property.

Josephine County Sheriff's Office executed a Sept. 21 search warrant at Pawsitive K9 Solutions on Sixth Street in Grants Pass, where they found 13 neglected dogs that had no food or water in poor living conditions.

On Monday, detectives with the sheriff's office, animal control officers and Josephine County Code Enforcement went to the owners' residence in Selma with another search warrant.

That's where they found the dead horse and rabbit, along with multiple dogs, cats and chickens that were without food or water and also living in poor conditions. All of the animals located in both searches were seized, and aid was rendered to the animals as needed, police said.

Police also found a small illegal marijuana grow with hundreds of pounds of processed marijuana, police said in a press release Tuesday.

Police said they think the suspects in the case have fled the area. The sheriff's office said it is determined to locate the individuals and hold them responsible for the crimes involved.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspects or the business was encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 541-474-5123.