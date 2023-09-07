After more than a decade on the run, former Cottonwood teacher sentenced to 50 years in prison

A former teacher at a school in Cottonwood was sentenced to 50 years in prison for six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office, f44, first fell under suspicion when he was found with a young female student at an off-campus location in 2012.

The school fired him and turned over his laptop to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, which had children's pornography on it, according to the Wednesday release.

At the time, a jury trial was scheduled but Young fled the country to Ireland, the attorney's office said.

After Young left the country, a local bicycle shop discovered he had embezzled more than $20,000 from them and stolen two bicycles worth over $20,000, per the press release.

The County reported that they apprehended Young and convicted him in June of 2023 on all counts in the sexual exploitation of a minor case. On Aug. 28, Young also pled guilty to the crimes he committed against the bicycle shop.

In a statement, Dennis McGrane, the Yavapai County Attorney, thanked the jury for their careful attention and said Prosecutor George Rodriguez should be commended for his determination despite many delays in the case.

"Yavapai County is no place for those who abuse children or who seek out images of child pornography," said McGrane.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Cottonwood teacher sentenced to 50 years for exploitation of minor