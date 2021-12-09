More defendants deny allegations in Cedar Creek bullying, sexual battery lawsuit

More defendants in the lawsuit against Cedar Creek School have denied allegations in the suit in November filings, according to court records obtained by The News-Star.

Cedar Creek School, a private institution in Ruston, is being sued by parents who allege their son experienced repeated bullying and sexual battery over the course of the 2020 school year, and that Cedar Creek did not effectively intervene to stop it.

The suit alleges several of the student's peers organized an event called "Hell Day" on May 13 and that organizers were encouraging each other to "bully him at least once," per an online post. On the day of the incident, the student was allegedly chased around the school and put into a headlock by multiple students.

Starting eight months prior, the lawsuit claims, the student experienced "verbal insults, physical assaults and sexual battery" weekly.

All of the defendants deny that Paul, the pseudonym of the alleged victim, experienced repeated sexual battery while attending the school.

The latest defendant responses were filed on behalf of Robert Mitcham, Cedar Creek basketball coach and parent to a son listed in the case under the pseudonym Derrick, Frank Ernest Johnson III and Erin Elizabeth Sheehan Johnson, parents to the student listed as Edward, and Great American Insurance Group, which insures Cedar Creek.

The Johnsons denied allegations mainly on the basis of insufficient information. They also denied reports their son was expelled and said he is still enrolled at Cedar Creek.

Following a private investigation by the school, five of the eight students in question were expelled.

Mitcham also denied allegations for lack of sufficient information. He admitted that he was made aware after the fact that "Hell Day" was planned by the plaintiff and his friends. He also admitted to talking with plaintiff Nicole Conroy on or about "Hell Day" but denied anything further about what was discussed.

In its response, Great American Insurance affirmed that the video listed in the petition "speaks for itself" and does not show evidence of sexual battery. The insurance agency also claimed the damages sought are not covered by Cedar Creek's policy.

The filings, similar to previous responses from other defendants, ask the court for a trial by jury instead of by judge. The lawsuit will be overseen by retired Judge Jimmie C. Peters in the 3rd Judicial District Court. The three current judges on the court recused themselves from the case because of close proximity to the case and conflict of interest.

The plaintiffs will respond to the defendants' claims at their first hearing date on March 15, 2022.

