'More despicable than murder': Shocking details recalled in near-killing in North East

The sordid details of one of the more shocking crimes to occur in the Erie region in recent years were revealed in plea hearings in Erie County Common Pleas Court in early January.

A young city man left virtually blind and with other long-term health issues was attacked on Dec. 28, 2021, by four fellow members of a local arm of a larger prison and street gang.

The assailants carried out the attack because others in the gang felt the man was not fully participating in the responsibilities of their gang, an assistant district attorney read from a statement at the Jan. 6 hearings.

The group planned to kill the man at a cemetery in North East Township. He was shot twice, beaten, stomped and stabbed repeatedly with drywall knives the group planned to use to decapitate the man.

His head was not cut off, but the knives were plunged repeatedly into his eyes, according to the statement and testimony presented at other court hearings.

It was a crime so brutal, and so unimaginable, that the lead prosecutor would call it "more despicable than murder."

The four suspects would eventually plead guilty to charges in the attack and get prison time as their cases made their way through the courts earlier this year.

But as two of the men settle into lengthy terms behind bars, another has finished his time in jail and the fourth will soon wrap up his prison stay.

'I've never seen anyone beaten so bad'

The victim, Julieus Windham, survived the vicious attack.

He testified that he crawled from a wooded area at the cemetery to a nearby house, where a resident called the Pennsylvania State Police.

"In my 25 years of law enforcement, I've never seen anyone beaten so bad," the investigating trooper, Mark Olowin testified at a September 2022 court hearing.

State police located the scene of the attack and found blood and other items including an unspent .380-caliber cartridge.

Within a month, the four suspects were in police custody.

Dreshaun D. Jordan, then 23, was apprehended on Jan. 2, 2022, following an attempted traffic stop and vehicle pursuit in Jamestown, New York. A little more than three weeks later, the other three suspects — Sammy Carrasquillo Jr., then 18; James A. Terrell, then 28; and Mark R. Smith, then 32 — were apprehended at a hotel in Ellicott, New York.

All were held for court on charges including attempted homicide following preliminary hearings in May and September 2022.

More details and sentencing

The Jan. 6 hearings were held to accept the guilty pleas of Jordan and Smith. Prosecutors at the hearing revealed details of the group's reported affiliation with the Gangster Disciples gang and their plans to kill and decapitate Windham.

Smith, accused of shooting Windham during the incident, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and possession of a firearm prohibited. Jordan pleaded guilty that afternoon to conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Smith was sentenced on Jan. 19 to 15 to 30 years in prison on the attempted homicide charge, followed by 10 years of probation on the weapon charge.

"I can't imagine what Mr. Windham went through, I just can't," Erie County Judge David Ridge said at sentencing.

Jordan, the accused leader of the local arm of the gang, was sentenced on March 1 to 25½ to 56 years in state prison. Ridge told Jordan that some of the facts of the case were the worst he had seen.

"It's tough to describe," Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said during the sentencing. "I would argue it's more despicable than murder."

Carrasquillo and Terrell each pleaded guilty in June to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault. Lightner said both had agreed to cooperate in the prosecution of Smith and Jordan, who he said were the shooter and the planner in the attack, respectively.

Prosecutors allowed the pair to cooperate, but did not make a sentencing recommendation on their guilty pleas to aggravated assault, Lightner said.

Carrasquillo, of Cleveland, was sentenced on July 31 to serve 11½ to 23 months in prison, with credit for 390 days he had already spent in jail, followed by six years of probation. Carrasquillo was paroled on Sept. 11, according to court records.

Terrell was sentenced on July 7 to 18 to 36 months in prison, with credit for 380 days he had spent in jail, followed by seven years of probation, according to court records.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Details of North East near-killing revealed in 2023 as 4 sentenced