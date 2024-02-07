More destruction in widespread Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

A series of large-scale Russian airstrikes caused severe destruction and some fatalities in Ukraine on Tuesday night.

An air raid alert was also sounded in the capital Kiev on Wednesday morning, a dpa correspondent in the city reported.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that a total of 13 people had been injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia's "terrorist attack" on six regions of the country, and said there would be retaliation. He announced that there were reports of two deaths in Kiev, and said people could also still be trapped in the rubble.

Mayor Klitschko called on people to seek safety in bunkers. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell also had to seek safety, he posted on the social media platofrm X, formerly Twitter.

In the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, the authorities reported destruction to buildings and casualties from the Russian missile strikes.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced on Telegram that one injured person had died of his injuries in hospital.

Water pipes and the gas network had also been damaged by the enemy attacks, said Sienkevych, who also published pictures of the destruction. 20 residential buildings were left without roofs.

According to Klitschko, there were power cuts in the capital Kiev after two high-voltage power lines were damaged by falling rocket debris. The heating supply on the left bank of the Dnipro was also affected.

Emergency services were deployed to extinguish fires, including in an 18-storey apartment block, and burning cars.

An injured pregnant woman was also taken to hospital from the apartment building, Klitschko posted on Telegram.

A general view of destruction following a Russian missile attack. -/https://photonew.ukrinform.com/ Ukrinform/dpa