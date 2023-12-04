More details emerge on fatal stabbing

Dec. 4—Documents obtained by the Dalton Daily Citizen reveal additional information on an alleged homicide that transpired in the early morning hours of Nov. 24.

William Labron Holmes, 43, of Whitfield County, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred along Patton Street.

The deceased victim in the case is identified as Ryan Carl Dennison, 30, of Dalton.

Officers were initially called in response to a "traumatic injury" around 2:30 a.m.

"Dispatch advised that a male was bleeding from the back of the neck," a Dalton Police Department (DPD) investigation narrative reads. "Multiple subjects were waving us down and pointing towards the back of the house."

There, officers found a man holding "a bloody male subject in his arms."

Per the incident report, the individual told police "they stabbed him in the neck" and "there's so much blood."

A responding officer observed "massive blood loss" and indicated that Dennison "was not moving and showing no signs of life."

The area was cordoned off with crime scene tape and witnesses were asked to step away from the residence.

"(The witness) explained while he cried that Ryan's ex-girlfriend had come to the house to pick up some of her belongings," the narrative continues. "(The witness) heard a loud banging on the door and ... shouting."

The witness told law enforcement officials that an argument ensued.

"A large white male, Willie, comes from a gray Camry, down the embankment towards the back porch area and begins to fight with Ryan," the narrative continues. "(The witness) saw Ryan walk out into the backyard holding the back of his neck or head. He told Ryan to come inside and he would take a look at him."

Per the witness, Dennison fell down shortly thereafter.

"(The witness) rushed over to him and could see large amounts of blood coming from his neck and he was coughing up blood," the narrative reads. "(The witness) put pressure on his neck and held Ryan in his arms to keep him upright."

According to another witness, the decedent's ex-girlfriend allegedly shouted "he's putting his hands on me, get him Willie," before the physical altercation occurred.

The DPD report describes the "weapon or force used" in the alleged homicide as a razor.

"I put out information about the suspects and the vehicle to dispatch," the narrative reads. "Whitfield County Sheriff's Office was able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Airport Road and East Walnut Avenue."

The narrative indicates that "multiple Dalton Police Department officers relocated to the traffic stop" and that Holmes and another individual in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

"(Holmes) was apparently headed towards Murray County to be treated at the hospital there," a city of Dalton press release statement from Nov. 24 stated. "Instead, he was taken to Hamilton Medical Center where his laceration was treated before being released into police custody to be interviewed."