More details emerge in homicide, arson

Jul. 25—HIGH POINT — A 41-year-old High Point man who was killed nearly a month ago in a south High Point house that was set on fire died of blunt force trauma and knew the Greensboro man who is accused of killing him, according to police.

Omar Marmolejo Noriega was killed June 28. His body was found in his single-story house in the 400 block of Burge Place near Blair Park Golf Course in the Sherwood Village neighborhood when firefighters came to put out the fire that police say was set after Noriega was killed..

Yhonkelvin Juan Tolosa Castillo, 24, was arrested Friday by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force at a hotel in Greensboro and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Castillo is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail in High Point.

The High Point Police Department has released limited information on the case but answered some questions from The High Point Enterprise on Monday.

Noriega and Castillo knew each other, Maj. Matt Truitt said.

"This was not a random attack between strangers," he said.

Police are examining a motive in the case, "but it's not appropriate to publicly divulge this information until the case can be brought to court," Truitt said.

Noriega's cause of death was determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. "Blunt force trauma" can mean being killed by a forceful impact or by being beaten. Truitt did not specify how Noriega was killed.

Police previously said only that Noriega didn't die from the fire that charred the interior of the house.

Shortly after the arson and start of the homicide investigation, police said they were looking for a white trailer, which was found in Greensboro three weeks ago. Truitt said on Monday that the trailer belonged to Noriega and was stolen by Castillo after the homicide.

Police have said that no further suspects are being sought in the investigation but police continue looking for witnesses and other people with information.

"We encourage anyone with information, or who may have had contact with Noriega on June 28, to come forward," Truitt said.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

