More details emerge on Lakeland police fatal shooting of man at I-4 construction site

LAKELAND — In the weeks since a man was shot and killed by Lakeland Police officers after reportedly firing at them from a vehicle parked along I-4, new information has emerged on the officers involved as well as who the man was.

According to officials with the South Florida transportation design and construction company Condotte American Inc., Raul Marrero was monitoring a pump on a work site along the highway near Kathleen Road in Lakeland.

Marrero, 61, had been an employee with the company for more than 20 years.

Florida Highway Patrol's Traffic Management Center saw the seemingly displaced vehicle from a camera monitoring the area and reached out to the Lakeland Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office to ask if it was one of their patrol vehicles.

FHP Public Affairs Officer Steve Gaskins said the agency sent a trooper to investigate the vehicle, but LPD officers were already in the area and arrived first.

Officers Tammy Hathcock and Garrett Zeigler approached the vehicle and tapped on the window to speak to Marrero, LPD officials said in release.

“As they approached the vehicle, the officers noticed the suspect arm himself – there was a series of shots,” Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia said at a press conference that followed the shooting. “Preliminarily at this point, we believe the subject did fire. Our officers returned fire, neutralized the suspect.”

Hathcock and Zeigler have since been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Our hearts go out to the family of our long-time employee who was on the job monitoring a de-watering pump at our construction site as he has done through the night for the past several months," officials with Condotte America said through a statement from company's media contact, Audrey Young. "We are cooperating fully with the authorities who are investigating this most unfortunate incident."

Condotte officials also said the company has since conducted a "safety stand down" in light of Marrero's death during which the employer reviewed safety standards with its construction employees.

"And because our hearts are heavy and indeed broken, our Employee Assistance Program representatives have been on-site to assist employees," Condotte America officials said.

Hathcock has been with the department for more than 20 years, 15 of which as a police officer with the LPD. Zeigler is a nine-year law enforcement veteran who has served with LPD for the past five months.

A review of their personnel files revealed both have passed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement firearms qualification assessments.

Records also show Hathcock has three closed incidents listed in her LPD discipline history – the oldest dating to 2001. Two of the three incidents were found to be lawful and proper. But action related to competency and performance in 2012 resulted in formal counseling for Hathcock.

In her time at LPD, however, Hathcock has received four commendations, two employee recognition awards and four distinguished performance awards.

This year, she received two of her three meritorious service awards and was recognized as detective of the year.

Standard protocol for Lakeland Police Officers involved in shootings include four independent investigations: The LPD Violent Crimes unit is conducting the death investigation, the LPD’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative review, the State Attorney’s Office is also conducting an investigation, as well as the 10th District Medical Examiner’s Office.

