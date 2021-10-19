More details emerge in Sunday shooting

Oct. 19—ASHLAND — The victim in Sunday's East Ashland shooting was not located for more than an hour, according to a recently filed criminal citation.

According to the citation filed Tuesday, Ashland police received a call in the 3000 block of Bath Avenue for reports of shots fired at around 7:52 p.m. Sunday, but could not find anything upon investigation.

At 9:03 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue for reports of a suspected overdose, after the victim — 24-year-old Angel B. Rowe — was found in the basement of her home bleeding from her nose.

Closer inspection revealed Rowe had actually been shot in the face, according to the citation.

The houses in that part of East Ashland are very close together — along that stretch of Montgomery, the houses are less than 20 feet apart. The distance between the houses along Montgomery and Bath Avenues is roughly 50 feet from rear door to rear door.

Court records place the violation time — estimated time of the crime — at 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, just eight minutes after a Facebook account associated with Rowe posted "So fed up fr (for real) ...".

Officers detained Rowe's boyfriend, 20-year-old Taylon A. Bensinger, at the scene, according to the citation. According to their social media history, the two began dating in February 2021 and announced an engagement on Oct. 16.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Bensinger confessed to shooting Rowe during a domestic dispute, fleeing from the scene and tossing the gun in the neighborhood, records show.

Bensinger was charged with murder, evidence tampering and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was booked at 8:45 a.m. Monday, with a bond set at $250,000.

On Tuesday, Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond confirmed an autopsy was performed on Rowe's remains — he said while the results of the Medical Examiner's Office have not been officially released, they shouldn't alter the cause and manner of death.

"It's pretty clear what happened," Hammond said.

Online docket sheets show Bensinger is due in district court for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

