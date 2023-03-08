More details of Mexico kidnapping and murders emerge as 2 survivors return home to South Carolina

The two Americans who survived a deadly kidnapping in Mexico, where two others were killed, returned to the U.S. with a harrowing tale.

Barbara McLeod Burgess told CNN her daughter LaTavia Washington McGee — who planned to return home to South Carolina on Wednesday — said she and her travel companions were searching for a medical clinic where McGee had a scheduled cosmetic surgery, when their minivan was struck by another vehicle. They tried to run when gunmen opened fire.

“They all got shot at the same time,” she said. “And (McGee) watched them die,” Burgess said.

The quartet’s van was ambushed Friday morning south of the Texas border in Matamoros. Video obtained by CNN appears to show gunmen loading four people into a white pickup truck last week. Two of the figures were motionless. U.S. officials believe McGee and her travel companions may have been mistaken for Haitian drug runners.

Mexican authorities identified the gunmen’s truck, according to CNN, which said all four victims were discovered in a house outside Matamoros, near the Gulf of Mexico, Tuesday. They’d moved to several locations. A man was reportedly guarding the house.

Eric Williams, who was shot three times in the attack that killed Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, was reportedly treated for leg injuries in a Texas hospital. Williams’ and Woodard’s bodies, which were reportedly autopsied Wednesday, are also headed home.

The U.S. Department of State warns Americans “gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion and sexual assault” are common in the gang-ridden area where the four Americans were attacked.

“Heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas of the state and operate with impunity particularly along the border region from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo,” according to a travel advisory issued in October.

Friends of the foursome reportedly said the clinic where McGee scheduled her appointment reached out to say she never showed up after calling to ask for directions. They too were unable to contact the victims.

