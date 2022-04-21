More details, more questions about Justin Goins' murder emerge during court hearing

The entrance to Knox County’s Third Sessions Court, which hears felony cases, at the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A packed courtroom of emotional family members waited hours Thursday to hear the preliminary evidence against Darius Smith, accused of murdering Justin Goins and trying to dispose of his body.

The 25-year-old Knoxville man was charged with first-degree murder, felony evading arrest and reckless driving after a high-speed chase and foot pursuit on April 1 that ended with the police finding Goins' bullet-riddled body inside the van Smith was driving.

The primary witness — the woman who was Smith's current girlfriend and Goins' ex-girlfriend — testified Goins had come to her house on March 30 to see their son before a fight that ended with Smith shooting him in the head.

The woman testified that Smith had been staying with her and had just arrived at her Emerald Avenue house in West Knoxville with a passenger. Smith went in the house and his passenger stayed in the car, she said.

Goins drove up and she went outside to talk to him. The woman testified Goins had a "chopper," or automatic rifle, and put it under the passenger seat.

He asked her to get in the car and she refused, telling him several times to leave. She said she was already fighting with Smith and wanted to avoid further conflict.

Smith came outside, asking her three times who Goins was, the woman said, adding she didn't respond and just put her head down. She said Smith grabbed the handle of Goins' Mercedes Benz and she screamed at him not to open the door, that Goins had a gun.

"He opened it anyway," she said, "and immediately started swinging on Justin. Justin never got out of his seatbelt."

According to the woman, Smith got a hold of Goins' firearm and the two men were fighting for control. Goins had Smith in a chokehold and eventually let go after the woman said he could trust her. He let go and she pulled Smith off Goins and out of the car.

At that point, she said, Smith had a gun in each hand and she was standing between the men. The passenger who had been with Smith "took off running" during the altercation.

Story continues

"He didn't have a clear shot," she said.

Goins told Smith he didn't want any problems, that he was just there for his son. He pulled the woman onto his lap to act as a shield, she said.

"I guess he thought Darius wouldn't shoot me," she said.

Eventually, the woman said, Goins stuck his head out from behind her body and Darius shot him. The woman said she fled into the house and when she came back outside, both men and Goins' car were gone.

After the shooting, the woman said, she was held against her will for a day by unspecified people. She did not testify further about what happened, other than to say the people who were holding her did not want her to go to the police. She said that situation did not influence her testimony, however.

Victim reported missing the next day

Goins' current girlfriend testified she last spoke to him March 30 and that he grew concerned when he did not arrive to pick her up as promised. She said his phone was eventually answered by a man who said he found it in the road.

On the morning of March 31, the woman testified she was able to have Goins' leased car tracked to a location on Leon Drive in East Knoxville.

When she arrived, she saw Goins' car parked next to a white Honda with a man inside. When she approached, she said, the man took off. She chased the car, writing down the license plate number before losing sight of it.

"He shook me quick," she said, adding that when she returned to the Leon Drive address, Goins' car was gone.

Knoxville police violent crimes investigator Tim Riddle testified that he responded to Leon Drive to what he described as a "chaotic scene."

Riddle said Goins' Mercedes was eventually located abandoned in South Knoxville, with the doors open and the trunk up. It appeared to have been wiped down with bleach inside and out, but there was some blood around the center console.

The minivan became a "focal point" of the investigation and a search warrant was obtained, Riddle said. But the van was gone when investigators returned.

Zeroing in on suspect

On April 1, Riddle said, Smith's girlfriend came to the police department and provided information that took investigators to Emerald Avenue, Riddle said.

Knoxville police officer Austin Jordan testified that later that day, the minivan was spotted with Smith driving it. He fled, running stop signs and passing other vehicles on the left before crashing into a tree. Smith ran from the scene, but was taken into custody after running into a home and trying to hide.

Riddle testified officers were securing the van to have it towed to the impound lot when one became concerned about what he could see inside. After a search warrant was obtained, officers found Goins' body wrapped in plastic and a grey car cover.

Goins had been shot multiple times. with at least two gunshot wounds to the face and one to the upper torso, Riddle said.

A question of premeditation

Smith's public defender, Keith Lowe, argued he should not be held on first-degree murder charges.

After all, he said, an unknown man with a gun showed up unexpectedly and fight ensued where both men were struggling for the gun.

"That is not premeditated," Lowe said. "At best, it is second-degree murder."

The prosecutor argued otherwise, telling Judge Patricia Long that Smith waited for the opportunity to shoot Goins after the two men were separated.

"That speaks to premeditation," said Deputy District Attorney Hector Sanchez. "There's no self-defense here."

The judge agreed, finding enough evidence to hold Smith on the first-degree murder charge as well as the other charges.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: More details about Justin Goins' murder emerge during court hearing