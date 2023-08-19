More details on how police tracked the suspect in a Wilmington crime spree

It may be some time before local law enforcement officers know the motive behind a violent crime spree that ended in gunfire along Market Street Friday.

Local law enforcement officials and the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office have identified William Brent Gilmore, 35, as the suspect in four crimes that began around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 and ended Friday afternoon.

During a press conference Friday, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said the first incident occurred when shots were fired from a vehicle into a house on Dixie Avenue in Wilmington around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

The second incident occurred less than an hour later when police received reports of gunfire in the 4200 block of Lake Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 54-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said the woman, who was out walking her dog, was struck at least five times, and a home behind her was struck.

David said multiple 9-millmeter gun casings were found at both scenes. Using nearby security footage, officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle — a white sedan with a damaged front — and the car was tied back to Gilmore.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported Friday afternoon after an incident on Market Street.

On Saturday, Wilmington Police Department spokesman Lt. Greg Willett said while officers had identified the vehicle, the department opted not to release a photo of the car at that time. Willett said while they did have surveillance on the vehicle, Gilmore himself wasn’t under physical observation, and at some point, Gilmore switched vehicles and made his way to Wrightsville Beach.

At this time, Willett said investigators don’t know why Gilmore went to Wrightsville Beach and ended up at the home on Scotch Bonnet Lane, which became the scene of a third incident. At Friday’s press conference, Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires said the owner of the home had asked a cleaning woman to stop by the house and let in a pest control worker. The woman took her children and another child with her on the errand.

When the cleaning woman arrived at the home, she found a black SUV in the driveway with the door open. She approached the driver — who turned out to be the suspect, Gilmore — and he told her he had left an item and asked for help. Squires said at that point, the suspect became violent and forced the woman into a room in the back of the home, zip-tied and assaulted her. When her kids came to check on her, the woman escaped, and they all ran to the beach for help. There they were assisted by beachgoers who called the police, and one citizen got a description of the vehicle and relayed it officers.

Squires said at that point, the suspect fired shots and fled in the black SUV, ending up around Market Street — the scene of the final incident. Williams said as the suspect fled, officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle. When that was unsuccessful, they conducted a pit maneuver, and afterward, Williams said Gilmore fled and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, killing him.

Willett said no officers or citizens were injured in the shootout. He noted as of Friday afternoon, the 54-year-old woman injured in the drive-by shooting Thursday was listed in stable condition.

Willett said local authorities were familiar with Gilmore as he had ties to Wilmington and a criminal history, which included possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At this point, authorities don’t know how Gilmore obtained the firearm he used in the incidents. Willett said the SBI would likely determine that during its investigation. It is also unknown where Gilmore was living at the time or what motivated him to commit these violent acts.

Willet said it was chaotic as the events of Friday afternoon unfolded along Market Street. While the road is typically busy, traffic from move-in day at UNCW added to the traffic volume, and the road was closed as officers attempted to secure the scene.

“It’s unfortunate everything ended the way it did yesterday,” Willett said Saturday morning. “It’s extraordinarily fortunate that no other folks were hit. We’re all thankful for that. As far as we’re concerned, everybody involved did exactly what they were supposed to do, and it worked out for the citizens.”

