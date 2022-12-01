More details released on deaths of Ojai Valley couple

Sheriff's detectives from the Ojai station and major crimes unit are investigating the death of an Ojai Valley couple discovered Tuesday.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials released additional details Wednesday about a couple found dead at an Ojai Valley residence on Tuesday.

A man had called shortly after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday asking deputies to check on the well-being of his family members in the 1200 block of Cruzero Street, authorities said. The call concerned a married couple, identified Wednesday by sheriff's officials as Hal Friedberg, 68, and Lisa Phelps, 58.

The man had reportedly received a "concerning letter" from the couple, authorities said.

Responding deputies from the Ojai police station found the couple dead at the location. Cruzero Street is in the unincorporated Mira Monte neighborhood south of Meiners Oaks. The sheriff's office provides police services in Ojai and surrounding unincorporated areas.

Detectives from the sheriff's major crimes bureau and the Ojai station investigated, along with an investigator from the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. After getting a search warrant for the property, authorities inspected the scene. A firearm was recovered.

Authorities believe there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.

The cause and manner of death had not been released by the medical examiner as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meagan Yates at 805-384-4731 or meagan.yates@ventura.org.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Police release more details on deaths of Ojai Valley couple