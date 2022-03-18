More details released in East El Paso SWAT standoff in which children were allegedly held captive

El Paso police released new details about a SWAT standoff that terrorized a woman and her children.

In a news release, police said that at about 2:26 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers with the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to a family violence disturbance in the 10900 block of Bob Stone Drive on the city’s East Side near Hanks High School.

After arriving at the scene, police found a 36-year-old woman in the middle of the street.

She told the officers that Jose Francisco Diaz, 41, of East El Paso, had locked her out of the home and would not release her children, police said. Officers approached the home to meet with Diaz and check on the children.

Officers allegedly saw Diaz walk toward the door while shielding himself with a 13-year-old boy as he held a knife to the child’s neck. Diaz then began to retreat into the hallway while continuing to use the boy as a shield, police said.

Officers could hear two other children, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, crying in the direction that Diaz was retreating.

Jose Francisco Diaz, 41, of East El Paso, is accused of two counts of unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Special Weapons and Tactics and Crisis Management teams arrived at the scene and were able to mediate the release of the children.

Eventually, Diaz surrendered and was placed under arrest.

Crimes Against Persons officers obtained warrants for Diaz on two counts of unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a total bond of $250,000.

During the incident, an officer discharged his weapon, which is being investigated by the El Paso Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and the Crimes Against Persons Unit, as well as by the Texas Rangers.

The officer is a four-year veteran of the department and was placed on administrative leave, followed by administrative duty, which is customary practice for this type of investigation, police said in a news release.

