More details released after Jeffersonville Police officers shoot man

Mar. 10—JEFFERSONVILLE — An armed man shot by Jeffersonville Police on Thursday was still in critical condition at University of Louisville hospital as of Friday evening.

Police said they came in contact with this person on Wednesday, the day before the shooting, and transported him to Clark Memorial Health for a mental evaluation.

Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, along with Public Information Officer Major Isaac Parker, gave media an update on the situation on Friday afternoon.

Parker said someone called authorities after spotting this person inside of a vehicle acting erratically at Faith Lutheran Church on Allison Lane on Wednesday, the day before the shooting.

"The preliminary information received indicates our Jeffersonville Police officers acted appropriately (in) engaging deadly force," Chief Kavanaugh said. "They also applied life saving aid to the individual after applying deadly force, to render that aid to do everything they could to protect the life of the individual."

Kavanaugh said the individual, who hasn't been identified publicly, was shooting a pistol into the air at an apartment complex on Eighth Street on Thursday, with other people around.

He said the individual then aimed the firearm at police and three JPD officers fired their weapons.

A total of five JPD officers have received temporary assignments after the shooting. Police said there is body camera video available of the shooting and it will be made public in the future.

As part of JPD policy Kavanaugh said the department will be conducting an internal investigation and Indiana State Police is also conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull has been contacted about the shooting and Kavanaugh said he's being made aware of all information that could lead to possible criminal charges in the case.

JPD presented a timeline of events on the day of the shooting to news media on Friday.

Major Parker said a call came in at 6:35 p.m. from a person who said they saw the individual with a pistol in his hand and he was acting suspiciously and was paranoid about a SWAT team.

When police got to the scene they identified themselves and asked the person to drop the gun. That's when police said the person aimed the weapon and officers and officers discharged their weapons. Police then rendered aid with chest seals and a tourniquet to the individual and EMS took the person to University of Louisville Hospital.

"This is not an outcome that we want, we recognize we have an individual affected that's fighting for their life," Chief Kavanaugh said. "We also have police officers that are affected, fighting for their lives, this is not what we want for our community, but we see it in societal times all over the country and this affects us to our core."