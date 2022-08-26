More details released in missing convertible case

Aug. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — An arrest was made in the case of a car gone missing from the Meijer parking lot that up ended in Indiana.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on suspicion of stealing a 1994 Chrysler LeBaron convertible from the Meijer on U.S. 31 South on Aug. 19, officials from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Lieutenant Brandon Brinks, the car's owner left her debit card in the car, and the suspect used it to purchase gas from a Shell gas station at Chum's Corner the day the car went missing.

A deputy from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office was on a routine patrol shift on Aug. 20 when they spotted the car driving in Evansville with no headlights or tail lights on.

When the deputy signaled to pull over, the driver sped off at 75 miles per hour, starting a car chase, officials said.

The car crashed, the driver ran, but the Indiana deputy caught up and arrested him, Grand Traverse County deputies learned.

The suspect is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail, awaiting extradition back to northern Michigan to face charges from the prosecutor's office, records showed. He'll face charges in Indiana, like resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, according to police reports.

Brinks said they are still learning more about the case from their colleagues in Indiana. The case is open in Grand Traverse County.