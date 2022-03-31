More details released on shooting

Mar. 31—A 22-year-old Odessa man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police linked him to a shooting near Ada Street and Hickory Avenue.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a man called 911 Monday afternoon. He said he'd been picking up his younger brother in the La Tienda parking lot when a man with a gun in his waistband told him to get out of his car "in an aggressive manner" prompting him to leave.

As he tried to get away, he realized he was being followed by a gray car, the man told police. When he tried to get away from the car, the driver of a red Chevrolet truck fired at his vehicle, hitting his bumper.

Odessa officers found surveillance video of the pickup truck and saw a man with a beard driving the truck.

On Tuesday, officers spoke with family members of a potential suspect and learned that another family member's boyfriend, Fernando Baeza, has a beard and drives a red Chevy truck, according to the report.

Officers found the truck at Baeza's home in the 800 block of West Flagstone and Baeza confessed to firing the shot, according to the report.

Baeza was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

The incident gained a lot of attention because multiple officers from OPD and the Ector County Independent School District descended upon Ector College Prep Middle School in response to the victim's call for help.