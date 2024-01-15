More details released on shooting death of two Casar women

On the evening of Monday, Jan. 8, Thomas Gene Eaker left on foot, walking down Casar Road following a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s daughter, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Less than an hour later, the two women were dead, and Eaker was arrested.

Family is left to mourn Kimberly Renee McNeilly, 28, a wife and mother, and Laurie Ann Marks, 44, both of Casar.

Sheriff Alan Norman said the incident centered around domestic violence and according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Marks and Eaker had been in a relationship.

“We’ve encountered him on a couple of different occasions, however I can't elaborate on why due to HIPPA violations,” Norman said.

He said Monday night, deputies had been called out to a domestic on Turner Road and Eaker, McNeilly and Marks were all at that location.

“The domestic was de-escalated,” Norman said. “The two victims left on their own in a vehicle and Mr. Eaker refused a ride or to be transported by law enforcement and left on foot. Almost an hour later we received a call of shots fired on the Casar Road location.”

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m., according to Norman.

He said a deputy happened to be doing paperwork at a nearby paramedic base close to the scene and immediately went out to the call. Norman said there was around a 30-second response time from time of dispatch.

“It should be noted that sometime during that 57 minute time frame, after the two victims left the Turner Road location, somewhere in that general location they actually picked up Mr. Eaker and gave him a ride,” Norman said.

The two women were shot while in the car, he said.

Eaker, 32, was then arrested at the home where he had been living at Oak Grove Clover Hill Church Road, Norman said. Eaker has been charged by magistrate order of two counts of murder and is being held without bond at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Norman said as far as he is aware, there were no restraining or protective orders involving Marks and Eaker, however an aunt had recently taken out a restraining order against Eaker just days before the shooting. Norman said it was not related to Monday’s incident.

He said if there was a prior history of violence between Eaker and Marks, law enforcement had not been involved.

Norman said it shows how quickly domestic violence can escalate, all the way from abuse to death.

He said now, two families have been torn apart by the violence and would be affected for life.

The two women were featured on gunmemorial.org as having their lives lost due to gun violence.

More than 200 virtual candles had been lit for the two women by Thursday.

Friends and family shared photos, condolences and memories of the mother and daughter on Facebook.

It is the town of Casar’s second incident in almost exactly a year. In January of 2023, two people died during a shooting at a home on Casar Road. According to law enforcement, David Wayne Owens, 66, was shot and killed by his wife, Clarice Owens, after a domestic dispute. Clarice Owens was then shot and killed by a neighbor who had come to assist David Owens with leaving the home, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: More details released on shooting death of two Casar women