More details revealed in Schoharie County killing

Mar. 22—HOWES CAVE — There were at least 20 bullet holes found in the Richmondville house where Connor E. Delaney, 21, was killed Jan. 29, according to a family friend.

"There were 16 gunshots in the bedroom door alone. I know, I counted them," said Rich Foster on Monday, March 21. He works for Delaney's landlord and was called in to help renovate the property after Delaney died. He described more bullet holes in the living room, the front door foyer, one through a kitchen cabinet and two in the dining room floor, where he said Delaney had died. The police had cleaned up most of the blood before he came, four days after the death. "We had to replace two doors, drywall, the floor, the bathtub. The blinds we just threw out," Foster said.

State Police arrested two teenagers earlier this month in connection with the death. "This was a very vicious, heinous and violent crime committed by individuals who, quite frankly, aren't old enough to buy alcohol," said Major Richard O'Brien, commander of State Police Troop G in Latham during a brief media conference Monday, March 21. "But put a firearm in their hands and unfortunately, this had deadly consequences for our victim."

An autopsy done at Albany Medical Center by medical pathologists found "trauma associated with gunshot wounds," and was ruled a homicide.

Devon Hunter, 18, originally from Schenectady, was arrested March 11 outside his residence in the town of Colonie, and has been charged with second degree murder, a class A felony, O'Brien said. He was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail without bail after a preliminary hearing.

A 17-year-old surrendered himself March 15 at the state police station in Cobleskill, accompanied by his attorney. He has been charged with three felonies: second degree murder, a class A felony; first degree robbery, a class B felony; and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon a class C felony. He was also arraigned in the Richmondville Town Court, and sent to the Schoharie County Jail. He was subsequently released after posting a $200,000 bail.

O'Brien provided a few details about the case but declined to answer most media questions during the press conference at the Schoharie County District Attorney's office, citing the ongoing investigation. "We don't feel the public is in any danger as a result of this targeted and isolated incident," he said. "We are still looking to speak to anyone who may have information, regardless whether it's firsthand, secondhand, thirdhand."

"We believe that it's drug-related. A definitive motive has not yet been established," he said.

A handwritten state police receipt from Jan. 30 provided to The Daily Star inventoried the items "that were secured from 359 Hite Rd, T/Richmondville subsequent to a search warrant: swabs, cell phones, tablet, casings, fired bullets, vape pen, projectiles, marijuana/marijuana concentrates, chrome book w/ cord, misc paperwork, photographs, marijuana packaging, dog."

O'Brien reported that Delaney's dog was shot and killed during the incident, but declined to comment on what was seized from the scene. Police said they believe that no one else was at Delaney's home at the time of the killing. O'Brien said it was "a safe assumption" that the two accused traveled together to the crime scene, and that victim and suspects "were familiar" with each other.

Schoharie District Attorney Susan Mallory said that her office is making a motion to charge the 17-year-old as an adult. Even so, his name would not be released as "there are issues of youthful offender status," but that if convicted, he would be publicly identified.

Outside the Schoharie County Sheriff's office, about 30 friends of the deceased gathered before the press conference. They said they had hoped to attend the event but were not allowed in, so stood instead in small groups around phones, watching it on a live broadcast.

"He touched everybody he ever met, he was just a good person," said Eoin Delaney, Connor Delaney's younger brother. He stood holding a handwritten sign reading "Justice for Connor and Bo," — his brother's dog. He said his brother, a 2019 graduate of Middleburgh Central School, was an athlete who was on the basketball, soccer and track teams. "He was motivated, the hardest worker I ever met."

Delaney was employed as a mail carrier, out of the Warnerville post office, and had been saving money to start his own business, selling imported snack foods from vending machines in the Cobleskill area, he said.

Brandi Foster, whose daughter was a classmate of Delaney's, said he had lived with her family for a time. She confirmed that Delaney sold marijuana, but wanted it known that he never used or sold other drugs. "I really want to make sure that this is clear: Connor was not involved in narcotics," she said.

Foster and several others present reported ongoing hostility between Delaney's friends and friends of the two accused teenagers. They shared instant messages and social media posts harassing Delaney's family. In one recording of a deleted Facebook Live video sent to Delaney's father, a man identified as a friend of the accused teens said "I'm pointing at you. I don't care about your kids," and made ambiguous threats.

Foster expressed frustration that she didn't think police were taking the social media threats seriously enough. "The family is scared to go places — some were to scared to come here." She connected the homicide to gang activity among local high school students and SUNY Cobleskill students. "I could show you 15 drug houses in the area. It's gotten much worse in the past three years," she said.

She has started a "Justice for Connor Delaney" Facebook group, which has nearly 2,000 members, intended to collect memories and information about the friend she said "lit up the room when he walked in."

Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.