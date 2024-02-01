More details surface involving Bentonville High School staff member arrested for sexual assault involving student

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A probable cause affidavit details encounters between a female student and a Bentonville High School staff member who was arrested for second-degree sexual assault on January 29.

Micah Whitfield mugshot

The affidavit says police received a phone call on January 27 from a juvenile female to report a sexual assault.

The affidavit lists Micah Whitfield, 47, as a suspect.

On January 28, police interviewed the girl who said she was sexually assaulted by Whitfield.

The girl told police throughout the school year, that she had several sexual encounters with Whitfield. She said Whitefield sent text messages asking her to meet in “the shop” of the Bentonville School District’s Arend Arts Center when no other students were present.

The affidavit says the girl told police that at least one student but possibly two witnessed one of the sexual encounters.

According to the affidavit, the girl said Whitfield’s behavior went on for most of the school year and had become much more direct. She said he made a comment that he wished she had a fake ID so that they could go out together.

The girl told police he told her he loved her and wanted to be with her. She said she told him she was in high school, and that he replied with “I will wait for you.” The girl said she wanted to attend college after high school. She said his response was “I will follow you.”

The affidavit says the girl became extremely nervous and scared of what he could do.

According to the affidavit, police informed the Criminal Investigation Division and the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline of the investigation and set up a forensic interview at the CAC in Little Flock.

On January 29, the affidavit says the girl told police of more sexual encounters.

The affidavit says police then spoke with Whitfield where he admitted to being in a position of authority over the theater program.

According to the affidavit, Whitfield was told not to have any communication with the girl, but made a Snapchat account and communicated wither her while she was on vacation.

The affidavit says Whitfield would ask the girl to send him photos of her and admitted to over half a dozen sexual encounters that became more aggressive with each incident.

Whitfield also admitted to sexual encounters in the shop as well.

Whitfield’s bond is set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 11 at 8 a.m. at the Benton County Circuit Court Division 2.

