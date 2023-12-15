More details on Thursday night's double homicide
Two men were found dead in a car Thursday night in Mount Holly.
Here’s what we know:
Multiple calls came in to 911 at 8:11 p.m. regarding gunshots in the vicinity of Piedmont Avenue and Dodge Street.
Mount Holly Police officers discovered two men inside a vehicle, both of whom appeared to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.
The Mount Holly Fire Department and Gaston County Emergency Management Services arrived immediately following the officers, and despite immediate medical attention, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Due to the sensitivity of the situation and pending family notifications, the identities of the victims are not being released at this time, according to a press release from the police department Friday morning.
The Mount Holly Police Department is actively investigating the incident.
Investigators ask that any with information related to this incident call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343. Information also can be submitted to Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
