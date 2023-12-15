More details on Thursday night's double homicide

Police lights

Two men were found dead in a car Thursday night in Mount Holly.

Here’s what we know:

  • Multiple calls came in to 911 at 8:11 p.m. regarding gunshots in the vicinity of Piedmont Avenue and Dodge Street.

  • Mount Holly Police officers discovered two men inside a vehicle, both of whom appeared to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

  • The Mount Holly Fire Department and Gaston County Emergency Management Services arrived immediately following the officers, and despite immediate medical attention, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

  • Due to the sensitivity of the situation and pending family notifications, the identities of the victims are not being released at this time, according to a press release from the police department Friday morning.

  • The Mount Holly Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

  • Investigators ask that any with information related to this incident call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343. Information also can be submitted to Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

