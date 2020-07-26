‘We’re more determined than ever’: Seattle protesters condemn Trump’s dispatch of federal agents to city

Activists in Seattle have condemned Donald Trump’s dispatch of federal agents to the city, after dozens of demonstrators were arrested while protesting the president’s actions.

On Saturday, more than 40 people were detained and two dozen police reportedly injured, after officers broke up a largely peaceful protest in the city’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

Though the arrests were made by Seattle Police Department (SDP), demonstrators were protesting the dispatch to cities including Chicago, Portland and Seattle, of federal law enforcement officers.

Mr Trump has defended the presence of the officers in the largely Democratic-run cities, by claiming there had been a “shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence”.

The move became increasingly controversial after it emerged unidentified federal agents had grabbed and detained protesters in Portland, Oregon, triggering fears about safety and accountability.

On Sunday, protesters in Seattle condemned the president’s moves, denouncing them as the actions of “a fascist”. People said while the presence of the federal officers made them more wary, they were also determined to be present.

“Trump wants control,” said a man known as Dragon, who delivered an impassioned speech close to the police’s East Precinct building. “But he cannot control us. He is doing this to please his ego.”

One organiser, Nait, who has been a regular at the protests, said that because the federal law enforcement officers had not yet been used in Seattle – both the city’s mayor and the governor of the state have criticised the president’s move – some may not yet have woken up to the implications.

“To me, it’s a different menace,” she said. “They get to act as they like.”

A 22-year-old woman who asked not to give her name, said knowing the federal agents were in the city was making people adopt a low profile.

“But we’re also more determined than ever to stay here and protect each other,” she said.

Kristin Mowery, one of the many protesters who were white, said she felt driven to be part of the protest because “so much had gone wrong” in the country.

She said she sought to put herself in front of protesters of colour, in the belief she would be less likely to be beaten or hit by police. “I am trying to weaponsise my whiteness,” she said.

At the beginning of July, police cleared a protest site established in the aftermath of the killing by Minneapolis police of George Floyd, that had occupied a half-dozen blocks in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

When they cleared the site, known variously as the CHOP and CHAZ, they detained dozens of protesters.

I implore the public to please protest peacefully this weekend, particularly in light of the President making good on threats to send federal forces into American cities. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 24, 2020

On Saturday, police declared a riot following large demonstrations in the same neighbourhood, and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray.

The Associated Press said police said rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were thrown at officers as they attempted to clear the area over the course of several hours.

Many protesters were also hurt, including a military veteran and a nurse.

Critics of the president dismissed his actions as an attempt to revive his flagging reelection campaign as he slips in the polls to presumptive Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Yet the president said he had no choice.

“In recent weeks, there’s been a radical movement to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments. Extreme politicians have joined this anti-police crusade and relentlessly vilified our law enforcement heroes,” he said last week.

“To look at it from any standpoint, the effort to shut down policing in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press

