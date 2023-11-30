Is more development coming to North Myrtle Beach along Robert Edge Parkway? What we know

North Myrtle Beach has been buzzing with new development in 2023, with the Carolina Bays Parkway overpass of Robert Edge Parkway being a hot spot for real estate growth.

Apartment buildings are going up next to and across the street from the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, and commercial development is also planned for the area. Property on the other side of the Carolina Bays Parkway overpass closer to North Myrtle Beach is also slated for development.

Two new multi-family communities are planned or proposed across the street from Valorous Church at 2100 Firetower Road, according to plans approved for construction obtained via a Sun News Freedom of Information Act request with Horry County.

One community planned next to the Robert Edge Parkway Highway 31 intersection will contain 372 multi-family units with a density of between 3-7 gross units per acre as small as 6,000 square feet for individual, single-family lots, according to plans approved for construction filed with Horry County. The tract of land is 25.8 acres and has a market value of more than half a million dollars, according to Horry County Land Records.

It was approved on March 7, 2023, after proceeding through three readings by the Horry County Council. Site work has started, with several large dirt mounds and heavy machinery on the property.

The land also has ties to one of the biggest construction firms on the Grand Strand. Palmetto Main Street Partners I, LLC, a South Carolina entity, previously owned the planned multi-family development land plot.

The LLC’s South Carolina registered agent is Benjy A Hardee, who is A.O. Hardee & Son, Inc.’s president and CEO. Neither Benjy Hardee nor A.O. Hardee could be reached for comment before publication.

In 2023, Palmetto Main Street Partners I, LLC sold the multi-family development tract of land for about $6.4 million in March 2023, according to Horry County Land Records. The purchaser, Pelican Crossing Developers LLC, registered agent is Cogency Global Inc., a firm that specializes in providing such services.

A second community is also proposed along Pelican Bay Road as it turns into Atlantic Breeze Drive. The new development would have 24 single-family detached units, 132 duplex units in 66 buildings and 98 townhomes, according to plans approved for construction filed with Horry County. The tract of land is 30.45 acres with a market value of more than half a million dollars, according to Horry County Land Records.

Palmetto Main Street Partners I, LLC also owns the 30.45 acre property, according to Horry County Land Records.