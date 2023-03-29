More digital records sought in Moscow murder case

Mar. 29—A few more recently unsealed court documents reveal police sought other digital records in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Earlier this month, redacted search warrants that were signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall showed the investigation includes Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit and Tinder accounts belonging to Kohberger and the victims. They also targeted Apple accounts and banking information from multiple banks.

Police also investigated records from Walmart, KA-BAR Knives, eBay, Blue Ridge Knives and Amazon, specifically regarding any purchases of a KA-BAR knife that may have been the murder weapon.

Unsealed search warrants made available Tuesday show police also sought information from Kohberger's Google account and Twitter account. The search warrant included Google email messages, photos, documents and location history.

They also sought information from TikTok accounts belonging to Mogen, Kernodle and Goncalves. The search warrant included all messages sent or received by the accounts, all content uploaded by the accounts, and a list of all people who follow the accounts or have been blocked by the accounts.

A document signed March 3 by Marshal states that personal property belonging to the four victims have been released from the King Road home where the murders took place.

Spokane's TV news station KHQ reported Monday that UI sent the victims' families a letter stating they can take the personal items that remained in the house.

UI now owns the King Road home and plans to demolish it in the near future as a gesture of healing. It is also planning a memorial and a garden to honor the four victims.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.