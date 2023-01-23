8

More documents marked classified found in Biden's Delaware home

During a voluntary FBI search of President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, more documents marked classified were located by investigators. The new documents bring the total number discovered to between 25 and 30. Ed O'Keefe reports.

Recommended Stories

  • Gen Z showed up for Democrats in the midterms. Will Democrats show up for us now?

    Young people turned out in record numbers for the 2022 midterms because we hoped Democratic lawmakers might actually change our lives for the better.

  • Memphis football transfer tracker: Who is in the portal for the Tigers?

    Keep track of which Memphis football players have entered or arrived from the transfer portal this winter.

  • Moment dog is rescued after falling into icy canal while chasing ducks

    Bella had become trapped after plunging through the ice in the West Midlands.

  • Mass man facing DWI charges after driving wrong-way on I-93 in New Hampshire

    A Massachusetts man is facing DWI charges after driving the wrong-way on I-93 in New Hampshire.

  • Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ‘good to go’ for Six Nations after facial injury

    The 37-year-old fly-half has undergone surgery on the cheekbone injury he suffered on New Year’s Day

  • Nervous About the Stock Market? 1 ETF to Keep Your Money Safer

    Millions of investors have watched their savings dwindle over the past year as stock prices tumble. With concerns that we could be headed toward a recession in 2023, it's normal to feel nervous about investing right now. It's safer to simply ride out the storm and wait for stock prices to recover.

  • Carlisle Auctions Features a 650 Horsepower 2017 Corvette Z06 At It's Lakeland Sale

    One of the first supercar slaying Corvettes…

  • Harris rallies against abortion rights rollback

    On the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe vs. Wade, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Harris is rallying supporters against efforts in Washington and in Republican-led states to restrict abortion. (Jan. 22)

  • Boeing Has Been Rising but Its Ascent Has Stalled in Advance of Earnings

    Traders and investors might be wise to display caution ahead of the aircraft giant reporting fourth-quarter results.

  • Mace says abortion is why Republicans didn’t get a larger House majority

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said she thinks abortion is the reason why Republicans did not pick up a larger majority in the House, urging lawmakers to find middle ground on the issue. “It’s the reason we didn’t get more of a majority,” Mace said to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday. “We…

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income in 2023? Invest $110,000 in These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If you want $10,000 in passive income in 2023, it's possible to do so by investing a total of $110,000 in these high-yield dividend stocks. As a BDC, Ares provides financing to small to medium-sized businesses. The company must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • ‘We have to all stand together’: Northeast Kansas City immigrants go days without heat

    Going on days without heat, immigrant families in northeast Kansas City say they’ve been subject to break-ins, leaks, and other maintenance issues. Windows and doors are boarded up along the property.

  • Cowboys DC Dan Quinn gets interview request from Arizona Cardinals

    The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons and hired a new GM just last week. Quinn will join a crowded list of HC candidates. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Ground Forces show concrete fortifications for defence of Kyiv

    Kyiv's defence forces continue to strengthen the defence lines of the capital and Kyiv Oblast. They are constructing fortifications and fire positions along potential routes of hostile groups, as well as manpower shelters.

  • 5 Most Overpriced Costco Items, According To Superfans

    Though many customers flock to Costco for deals, there are a few items that frequent shoppers will tell you are priced a little too high for what they're worth. GOBankingRates sought out superfans of...

  • 'Fee-flation' is still costing Americans billions every year even as inflation eases — how President Biden plans to crack down on 'junk fees'

    'Fee-flation' has been running rampant as banks, restaurants and hotels tack on extra fees to deal with rising costs.

  • Georgia football’s quarterback room for 2023 season

    Georgia's quarterback room for next season

  • Jeremy Renner Says His '30 Plus Broken Bones' Will 'Mend' and 'Grow Stronger' After Snowplow Accident

    Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights threatened across the U.S.

    STORY: Abortion rights across the U.S. are under threat, according to Vice President Kamala Harris. She took aim at Republicans on Sunday, as she spoke in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe V. Wade decision.“Republicans in Congress are now calling for a nationwide abortion ban. Some even from the moment of conception. The right of every woman in every state in this country to make decisions about her own body is on the line. And I've said it before, and I will say it again. How dare they? How dare they?” The White House says as many as 60 anti-abortion bills have been filed in the 2023 legislative session so far. In Florida itself, the state last year passed an abortion ban without exceptions for rape and incest. Harris said a majority of Americans oppose the anti-abortion measures. Democrats, and some Republicans, cite concerns about the loss of abortion rights for Republicans' weaker-than-expected performance in last year's midterm elections. “From Kansas to California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky and Vermont. They spoke with their vote. In essence, they said one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling people what to do with their own bodies.” Harris' comments came as thousands of people across the U.S. held rallies and events, to mark the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling, which since 1973 conferred women the constitutional right to abortion until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it in June last year. In Wisconsin, protesters filled the halls of their State Capitol building, calling to overturn the state’s abortion ban. “You come for our abortions, you come for our reproductive rights and we will vote you out!" "I have a daughter. I want her to have every right, every protection. And I want all the all the young women who are of fertile age to have their reproductive rights, the rights of their bodies." Wisconsin voters head to the polls in February for the primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and elect a new Supreme Court Justice in April. The state’s top court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but if a pro-choice candidate wins this seat, the state’s abortion ban could be overturned. "We need to have the numbers. We need to have the numbers so that we get the Supreme Court so we don't have to go back 174 years. The fear is that the laws are taking us back.""It was incredible what we could do to prevent that red wave from happening. And if we can just keep that momentum and keep going, voting is where it's going to make a difference..."Abortion is also expected to be a key issue in 2024 elections.

  • Most Abortion Bans Include Exceptions. In Practice, Few Are Granted.

    Last summer, a Mississippi woman sought an abortion after, she said, a friend had raped her. Her state prohibits most abortions but allows them for rape victims. Yet she could not find a doctor to provide one. In September, an Indiana woman learned that a fetal defect meant her baby would die shortly after birth, if not sooner. Her state’s abortion ban included an exception for such cases, but she was referred to Illinois or Michigan. An Ohio woman carrying triplets faced a high risk of dangerou