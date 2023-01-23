More documents recovered during FBI search of Biden residence
An FBI search of President Biden’s Delaware home uncovered several more documents with classified markings. Mr. Biden cooperated with the search. Adrianna Diaz reports.
Another search, this one by the FBI at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, has turned up more material containing classified markings. Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, says in a statement that Friday’s search overseen by the Justice Department lasted nearly 13 hours. The FBI also took some of Biden’s notes dating to his years as vice president. Two previously reported document discoveries have created a political headache for Biden as he prepares to launch a reelection bid. The discoveries also complicate the Justice Department’s probe into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents and official records after he left office.
Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.
More classified documents have been found inside President Joe Biden's Delaware home.
Democratic senators Tim Kaine (Va.) and Joe Manchin (W. Va.) have both expressed support for an investigation into President Joe Biden's potential mishandling of classified documents.
The White House has been unable or unwilling to answer several basic questions about President Biden's handling of classified documents.
Strong majorities of Americans believe that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump acted inappropriately when it came to their handling of classified documents, but in weighing their severity, a plurality of the public believes Trump's actions were more serious, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. Over three-quarters of the public, 77%, feel that Trump acted inappropriately in the way he handled classified files, while 64%, say the same of Biden. Condemnation expectedly aligns along party lines, with 96% of Democrats saying that Trump's handling of classified documents was not appropriate compared to 47% of Republicans.
The Department of Justice confirms the search was “planned” and “consensual.”
