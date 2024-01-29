More Double Double Oaked: Kentucky distillery offers chance to buy rare bourbon bundle

Did you get shut out of the annual release of Woodford Reserve’s Double Double Oaked bourbon?

Well, Valentine’s Day just came early because you have a second chance to buy one of the hottest Kentucky bourbon bottles of the year.

For the first time, Woodford Reserve is offering a special “bundle of joy” containing a bottle of Double Double Oaked, a bottle of Double Oaked and a box of luxury Compartes chocolates for the price of $152.99.

“This is the most indulgent gift for whiskey lovers who want to treat their partners and friends — or themselves — to the unlimited Valentine’s gift,” master distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a news release.

Well, not exactly “unlimited”: Only a few hundred bundles are available. Woodford Reserve held back a number of Double Double Oaked bottles from the release on Jan. 23. The premium Kentucky bourbon has become so popular that it sold out within 24 hours at the distillery, where a line began forming before the gates opened, according to a spokesman.

How to buy Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked bottle bundle

A limited number of bundles will be available online at shop.woodfordreserve.com starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

Sales of the sets will be on a first come, first serve basis, rather than a drawing.

If you’re lucky enough to buy one you can pick it up at the distillery in Versailles or have it shipped to states that allow it (including Kentucky.)

If you don’t get to buy a bundle, you still can do something special for your bourbon-loving Valentine (or yourself): Woodford Reserve Distillery is offering a special tasting experience with the chocolates through February.

Working with McCall, Compartes master chocolatier Jonathan Grahm of Los Angeles created a limited-edition box of four chocolates that pairs perfectly with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, according to the distiller.

You can book an “Indulge the Senses” tour and tasting to experience a guided Double Oaked and Compartés pairing. Tickets are available for a limited time through February at woodfordreserve.com.

Double Oaked bourbon and chocolates also available to buy

While 2024 Double Double Oaked may be sold out, you can also buy a limited edition Compartés x Woodford Reserve Double Oaked bundle includes a 750ml of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked and four-piece chocolate box. It is available for $87.94 on Reserve Bar. They’re also available at large and small retailers nationwide, many of which offer them as a set, and at Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Woodford Reserve and Compartes chocolates worked together to create a box of four truffles that match specific parts of the flavor profile of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon.

The four truffles are designed to compliment specific parts of the bourbon’s flavor profile: Butterscotch, Pear Nutmeg, Oak Smoked Salt Caramel and Maple Pecan.

“Jonathan Grahm is a true genius and artist,” McCall said. “The tasting notes of wood, spice, and florals found in the chocolates align perfectly with the flavors found in Woodford Reserve Double Oaked.”