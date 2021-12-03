More than a dozen arrested in connection with Los Angeles smash-and-grab thefts

More than a dozen people have been arrested for coordinating a series of tandem smash-and-grab thefts across Los Angeles.

Overall, more than $340,000 worth of items were snatched amid 11 brazen robberies between Nov. 18 and 28. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said Thursday at a press conference that the group of suspects relied on “weapons and physical force to overwhelm and intimidate store employees and other patrons” and then made off with their haul.

Of these incidents, four were robberies, six were burglaries and one was a grand theft. Moore noted the suspects targeted a range of retailers — from luxury and high-end shops to pharmacies and cannabis dispensaries — where they would smash glass display cases and grab as many items as possible before fleeing the scene.

All 14 people accused in the thefts so far were immediately released from custody due to a zero-bail policy implemented last year in a bid to reduce overcrowding at Los Angeles County jails during the COVID-19 pandemic. It pertains to misdemeanors and lower-level felonies.

Most bailed out or met no-bail criteria, and one is a juvenile.

Both Moore and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called for an end to the policy during the press conference Thursday now that the health crisis seems to be waning.

“We need the help of our criminal justice system, of our judges, of our jailers,” Garcetti said. “We have opened up a lot of the city because we’re in a better place with COVID. We should be able to also open up our jails, and we should be able to have judges that put people behind those bars.”

The mayor also told residents that it was still safe to go shopping, but urged them to be extra aware.