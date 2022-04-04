More than a dozen cited during Trotwood moving OVI checkpoints

Apr. 4—More than a dozen were cited during sobriety checkpoints in Trotwood Friday.

Trotwood police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force operated the checkpoints, which started in the area of 5000 Free Pike and 4825 Salem Ave.

More than 200 vehicles went through the checkpoint on Free Pike with 23 diverted for checks, according to Trotwood police. Officers issued nine citations for driving under suspension and three for not having an operator's license.

One stolen vehicle was recovered.

Two were arrested for OVI during a saturation patrol by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to police.

About 100 vehicles went through the Salem Avenue checkpoint with seven diverted. A gun, as well as cocaine and marijuana were seized.

Officers arrested two for OVI and three were arrested for felonies, according to police. Troopers arrested one person during saturation patrols.

As of Thursday, there have been 17 fatal crashes in Montgomery County, including one OVI-related fatal crash, according to OSHP.