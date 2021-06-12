More than dozen injured in downtown Austin shooting

Axios
·1 min read

A shooting in a busy part of downtown Austin, Texas, early Saturday injured 14 people, including two who are in critical condition.

The state of play: Gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area with bars and restaurants. The shooting likely began as “some kind of disturbance between two parties,” Joseph Chacon, the interim chief of the Austin Police Department, said at a news briefing on Saturday afternoon.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Chacon said he did not have any information that would suggest victims had been intentionally targeted.

  • Austin police officers and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested one man in connection with the shooting, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

  • Police said earlier in the afternoon that they were seeking two suspects.

This story has been updated.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon approach to sexual assault 'not working': Austin

    "Clearly, what we've been doing hasn't been working. One assault is too many. The numbers of sexual assaults are still too high, and the confidence in our system is still too low," Secretary Austin told lawmakers on Thursday."I want to be sure that whatever changes to the U.C.M.J. (Uniform Code of Military Justice) that I recommend to the president and ultimately to this committee, that they are scoped to the problem we are trying to solve, have a clear way forward on implementation, and ultimately restore the confidence of the force in the system. You have my commitment to that, and also my commitment to working expeditiously as you consider legislative proposals," he added.Austin said he is working to "resolve and improve" the issue of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

  • Women pulled to safety from boat stuck on edge of dam

    Four women were rescued after heavy currents pulled their rented boat to the edge of a 36-foot drop of a Texas dam.

  • 247Sports ranks Texas’ schedule as one of the toughest in the nation

    According to 247Sports, Texas has one of the toughest schedules in the nation this season, take a look to see where they rank.

  • Hoover Dam reservoir hits alarming record low

    As the largest reservoir in the U.S., Lake Mead - created in the 1930s by construction of the Hoover Dam - is an engineering marvel, crucial to the water supply of 25 million people across the American Southwest. Which is why experts and locals are alarmed that this Spring it has sunk to record low levels, underscoring the gravity of the extreme drought that has plagued the region. “This is like a different world.” Pat Mulroy is the former head of the Southern Nevada Water Authority. “This landscape screams problems to me. I mean, just look at the bathtub rings. To me that is an enormous wake-up call.” As of 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Lake Mead’s surface fell below the previous record low set on July 1, 2016. It has fallen 140 feet since 2000 - nearly the height of the Statue of Liberty from torch to base. Formed from the damming of the Colorado River, about 30 miles east of Las Vegas, the reservoir supplies water to such major cities as Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas - and to farmers like Dan Thelander, now forced to abandon crops.“If we don’t have irrigation water, we can’t farm.” The drought that has plunged Lake Mead has gripped California, the Pacific Northwest, the Great Basin states of Nevada, Oregon and Utah, plus Arizona, New Mexico and even part of the Northern Plains – with officials across the West enacting emergency measures. In Utah, the governor literally asked people to pray for rain. “We need some divine intervention.” Back at Lake Mead, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which overseas water resource management, will likely declare for the first time ever a Level 1 shortage condition - the lake’s most extreme. That would cut water supplies to several surrounding states, including Arizona – which could be depleted by an amount equal to a year's supply of water for nearly 1 million households, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.But Pat Mulroy says drastic times call for drastic measures. “We don’t change unless we absolutely have to. But when you look out at this lake, I think that moment of ‘it’s absolutely necessary’ has arrived.”

  • Liberals celebrate the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline, but conservatives promise to keep the issue alive

    Canadian gas company TC Energy announced Wednesday that it had terminated its Keystone XL pipeline project months after President Biden revoked a key permit on his first day in office because of concerns over the pipeline’s impact on climate change.

  • Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    If you like dividends, then you are probably looking for stocks paying decent dividends now, with the potential to increase them for many years to come. In this context, I think industrial stalwarts nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) are worth buying. This electric products company is a rare pocket of value in a market where it's getting harder to find attractive valuations.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest in According to Bruce Berkowitz’s Fairholme Capital

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to invest in according to Bruce Berkowitz’s Fairholme Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Berkowitz’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Bruce Berkowitz’s Fairholme Capital. Bruce Berkowitz, […]

  • 4 People Rescued From Boat Dangling Over Dam At Texas Reservoir

    The Austin Police Department said an electric boat rented by four people got stuck on the dam without enough power to get free.

  • 13 People Injured in Austin, Texas Mass Shooting; Shooter Still at Large

    At least 13 people were injured in a mass shooting in the popular 6th Street entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, police said on Saturday. The shooter escaped and is still at large, according to a statement released by the Austin Police Department. “It is unknown if there is one, or multiple suspects involved,” the statement added. “There is one suspect described as a black male, with dread locks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build. The area will be closed for an extended amou

  • 6 Common Habits That Are Ruining Your Hair (and How to Fix Them)

    Healthier hair is just a few quick remedies away.

  • Austin mass shooting: 14 hurt, 2 suspects at large, police say

    Two suspects are at large after a mass shooting that left 14 people injured in Austin's downtown entertainment district early Saturday. Two victims are in critical condition and 12 are in stable condition, the Austin Police Department said. "It is unknown if there is one, or multiple suspects involved," police said, adding that it appears to be an isolated incident.

  • Health Habits You Should Stop Doing After 60, According to Science

    What a difference a day makes—one night, you're a spry 59, and then next, you're in your sixties. What's the big difference? Well, your body changes as it gets older—this you know by now—and your sixties are a particularly crucial decade. So read on to discover the 5 health habits you should stop doing after 60, according to science. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 Use Caution Before Popping This Co

  • 14 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, authorities say

    The suspect, or suspects, remained at large early Saturday, police said.

  • Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • 'Swallowed by the whale': Lobster diver caught by humpback whale off Massachusetts beach

    Michael Packard "was swallowed by the whale, he was in his mouth for about 20 seconds," said sister Cynthia Packard.

  • Biden welcomed to G7 with embraces and laughs two years after world leaders were caught mocking Trump

    US president assures ‘America is back’ after predecessor’s hostile relationship with world leaders

  • Unnerving video shows moment boaters almost fall off edge of Texas dam

    Four women successfully rescued from barge with no injuries reported

  • The mother of a teen accused of killing her father and laughing about it on video is a former state senator

    Elizabeth Halseth, who served as a Republican, was the youngest woman ever elected to the Nevada legislature in 2010 at age 27.

  • Woman and her year-old grandson killed in Florida Publix shooting had no apparent connection to gunman

    ‘This one is hard. You don’t like to hear about these things in your district,’ says police commissioner

  • College football player accused of killing Tinder date after discovering he was a man

    Police in Blacksburg, Virginia, found Jerry Smith’s body after welfare check