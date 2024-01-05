More than a dozen locals accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breech: Here's where their cases stand

Jan. 5—On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of supporters of then-president Donald Trump clashed with authorities and overran the U.S. Capitol.

The breach disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of affirming the presidential election results for Joe Biden.

The approximate losses sustained as a result of the siege at the Capitol totaled just over $2.7 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nine deaths were linked to the attack and 700-plus people have gone to court for their roles in it, with more than 450 sentenced to prison.

There are 16 people with connections to the Miami Valley who have been charged for their roles.

Therese Borgerding

Arrested: July 28, 2021 in Dayton

Charges: Therese Mauer Borgerding of Piqua was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

What's next: A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 8 and a trial is set to start on Jan. 16.

Donovan Crowl

Arrested: Jan. 18, 2021 in Dayton

Charged: Donovan Ray Crowl of Cable in Champaign County was charged with conspiracy; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

Outcome: Crowl was found guilty in a bench trial — trial by a judge instead of a jury — on July 12, 2023, of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

What's next: Crowl is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12.

Robert and Steven Hanna

Arrested: July 18, 2023, in Dayton.

Charged: Twin brothers Robert Walter Hanna IV and Steven Louis Jordan Hanna of the Dayton area were each charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

What's next: The brothers are scheduled to have a status conference on Jan. 23

Dean Harshman

Arrested: July 31, 2023 in Waynesville

Charged: Dean Robert Harshman of Waynesville is charged with obstruction or impeding an official proceeding; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conducted in a restricted building or ground; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

What's next: Harshman has a status hearing scheduled for Feb. 13.

Timothy Hart

Arrested: June 30, 2021, in Huber Heights

Charged: Timothy Allen Hart of Huber Heights was charged with two counts each of civil disorder; obstruction an official processing aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Outcome: Hart pleaded guilty April 26, 2023, to one count of civil disorder.

Sentenced: Hart was sentenced July 27, 2023 to three years probation. He also was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution and is barred from travel to the Washington, D.C. metro area during his probation.

Jared Kastner

Arrested: Dec. 8, 2021 in Beavercreek

Charged: Jared Samuel Kastner of Beavercreek is facing two counts each of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

What's next: A status hearing is scheduled for April 2, with a trial slated to begin April 8.

Terry Lindsey

Arrested: Feb. 17, 2021 in Ohio

Charged: Terry Lynn Lindsey of Piqua was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Outcome: Lindsey pleaded guilty April 5, 2022, to entering and remaining in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Sentenced: Lindsey was sentenced July 15, 2022, to five months prison plus three years of probation. He also was ordered to perform 60 hours of community service and pay $500 restitution.

Kenneth Massie

Arrested: Feb. 8, 2022 in Dayton

Charged: Kenneth Duncan Massie of Greenfield, a village in Highland and Ross counties, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Outcome: Massie pleaded guilty on Oct. 21, 2022 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; one count each of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a capitol building were dismissed.

Sentenced: Massie was sentenced April 20, 2023, to two years of probation and ordered to pay $500 restitution.

David Mehaffie

Arrested: Aug. 12, 2021 in Kettering

Charged: David Mehaffie of Kettering was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and aiding and abetting; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Outcome: Mehaffie was found guilty Sept. 13, 2022, of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and act of physical violence in a Capitol grounds or buildings. He was acquitted of obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting.

Sentenced: Mehaffie was sentenced Feb. 24, 2023 to 14 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution.

Walter Messer

Arrested: July 28, 2021 in Dayton

Charged: Walter J. Messer of Englewood was charged with one count each of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Outcome: Messer pleaded guilty June 12, 2023, to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Sentenced: On Sept. 11, 2023, he was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $500 restitution.

Brandon and Stephanie Miller

Arrested: March 12, 2021 in Bradford

Charged: Brandon James Miller and his wife, Stephanie Danielle Miller, of Bradford in Darke County were each charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Outcome: The Millers pleaded guilty Sept. 10, 2021, to a misdemeanor count of parading in the Capitol.

Sentenced: On Dec. 15, 2021, Brandon Miller was sentenced to 20 days in jail, and Stephanie Miller was sentenced to 14 days in jail. Each also were fined $500 and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service.

Bennie Parker and Sandra Parker

Arrested: Feb. 18, 2021, in northern Ohio

Charged: Bennie Alvin Parker of Morrow in Warren County was charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to prevent and officer from discharging any duties; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

His wife, Sandra Ruth Parker, was charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

Outcome: On March 20, 2023, Bennie Parker was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and entering or remaining on restricted building or grounds. He was found not guilty of conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties and obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.

Sandra Parker was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering or remaining on restricted building or grounds; and civil disorder and aiding and abetting on March 20, 2023.

Sentenced: Bennie Parker was sentenced Sept. 1, 2023 to five years of probation, with the first six months to be served on home detention. Sandra Parker was sentenced to five years of probation. The first year will be serves on home detention.

What's next: On Oct, 26, 2023, a notice of appeal was filed for Bennie Parker, and a notice of appeal was filed Nov. 1, 2023, for Sandra Parker.

Jessica Watkins

Arrested: Jan. 18, 2021 in Dayton

Charged: Jessica Watkins of Woodstock in Champaign County was charged with seditious conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; destruction of government property; and civil disorder.

Outcome: Watkins was acquitted of seditious conspiracy — the most serious charge — and destruction of government property, but a jury found her guilty of obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and civil disorder. Authorities said Watkins led the "Ohio team of Oath Keepers" during the Jan. 6 riot and used the moniker "Captain" or "Cap."

Sentenced: On May 26, 2023, Jessica Watkins was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in federal prison.

What's next: A notice of appeal was filed on July 12, 2023.