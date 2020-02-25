The worst communal violence in decades over a controversial Indian citizenship law has lead to the deaths of 22 people in New Delhi, casting a shadow over Trump's first official visit

Protesters opposing a new citizenship law throw bricks and stones at those who are opposing the law during clashes between two groups over the Citizenship Amendment Act on February 24, 2020 in Delhi, India.

Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images

New Delhi has been wracked by the worst communal violence in decades, leaving 22 people and nearly 200 hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Indian Citizenship law has been the flashpoint for these protests.

Angry mobs took to the streets on Sunday, armed with pickaxes, iron rods, guns and even swords. Houses, cars, shops and even a mosque were set ablaze.

This unrest cast a pall over President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's first official visit to India.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The fanfare around President Donald Trump's flashy trip to India this week ended abruptly after months-long tension between Hindus and Muslims boiled over into violent clashes in New Delhi, leaving nearly two dozen dead — up from 13 a day earlier — and hundreds more wounded as of Wednesday.

Widespread protests during Trump's visit were sparked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Indian Citizenship law, which had been passed by India's parliament in December. The Associated Press describes this controversial law as one that offers foreign-born religious minorities and illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan accelerated paths to citizenship. It doesn't mention Muslims, though.

While the law led to demonstrations from supporters and opposition groups, protests remained peaceful. That changed earlier this week.

A child takes cover as angry mobs take to the streets and set fires to homes, cars, shops and a Muslim mosque in New Delhi, India on February 24, 2020. More

Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

After three days of the worst violence New Delhi has seen in decades, 22 people were dead and 189 were injured, AP said. Asian News International reported on Twitter that 106 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes.

Modi appealed for calm in a tweet, saying: "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest."

But his post drew ire online with people asking why it took him 48 hours to speak up. Sonia Gandhi, who leads the opposition Congress party, called Home Minister Amit Shah to resign because he is responsible for law and order in India's capital, Reuters reported.

"We are scared and don't know where to go," Dr. Jeevan Ali Khan, who lives in a Muslim-majority part of New Delhi, told AP. "If the government wanted, they could have stopped these riots."

Congress Party workers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration to protest against the violence occurring in New Delhi, India. More

NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images

'They want to turn India into a Hindu country'

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims began Sunday, turning violent as mobs marched through the streets of northeast Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. As Trump and the first lady received a warm welcome on their first state visit to India. protesters carried iron rods and pickaxes, AP reported. And some protesters were armed with guns and even swords, Getty photographers noticed.

Smoke billowed in the sky after protesters, some of whom yelled the names of Hindu gods and goddesses, setting a Muslim mosque, houses, a gas station, and fruit and vegetable markets ablaze, witnesses and local TV channels said.

Witnesses told Reuters that a tire store had also been scorched by people toting sticks and stones and ANI said that schools in the area have been closed and upcoming exams delayed.