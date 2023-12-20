More than a dozen people injured in NYC apartment fire, officials say

A five-alarm fire at an apartment building in Queens injured 14 people Wednesday afternoon, New York City officials said.

Among those transported to the hospital with injuries was a firefighter in serious but stable condition, said Cesar Escobar, assistant chief of emergency medical services operations. None of the injuries are life threatening.

The New York City Fire Department received a call at around noon Wednesday about a fire on the top floor of the 6-story building on 47th Avenue, Assistant Chief Thomas Currao said. Currao said there were six tower ladders operating at the height of the fire.

Currao said investigators were on scene but it would be a while before the cause of fire was determined. Crews had completed an initial search of the building but planned to make additional rounds.

“It’s a complicated scene because (of) the extent of the fire damage,” he said.

The American Red Cross was on scene to assist with relocation services.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Queens apartment building fire leaves 14 injured, NYC officials say