More than a dozen shell casings found in Motel 6 shooting

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 19—Rochester police found 13 shell casings in a motel's grassy area following an early morning shooting Saturday that left one person injured.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Monday morning that the injured 20-year-old appeared to be in stable condition and had no life-threatening injuries.

Police were called about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, July 17, to the Motel 6 at 2107 W. Frontage Road for a report of shots fired. Investigators found 13 shell casings in a grassy area and Moilanen said it appears that the shooters were firing at a specific room and that they were firing from somewhere off of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest.

A total of five people were in the targeted motel room at the time of the incident.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the incident, which is believed to be targeted and isolated, remains under investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 arrested in Georgia after allegedly assaulting boy, shaving word 'gay' into his scalp

    Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee said the 12-year-old appeared to be abused "because of his sexual orientation."

  • Shooting at Columbia apartment leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

    The shooting happened near the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard, according to the Columbia Police Department.

  • UN rights chief alarmed by reported use of powerful spyware

    The United Nations' human rights chief voiced alarm Monday over the reported use of military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's comments came after an investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provided further evidence of the malware's use. “Revelations regarding the apparent widespread use of the Pegasus software to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a variety of countries are extremely alarming, and seem to confirm some of the worst fears about the potential misuse of surveillance technology to illegally undermine people’s human rights,” Bachelet said in a statement released in Geneva.

  • Suspect charged after shooting victim was found dead under SUV in Lexington, cops say

    Lexington officials initially thought the victim’s death was due to a crash but later discovered he had been shot several times.

  • A Miami pet rescuer hoarded cats, left them to starve to death. Now, she’s going to jail

    An ex-pet rescuer is going to jail for hoarding dozens and dozens of cats — then leaving them to starve inside a Northeast Miami-Dade home.

  • Asian mother in critical condition, yanked down NYC subway stairs in botched robbery with son

    A 58-year-old Asian woman had to undergo brain surgery after sustaining critical injuries from an attempted robbery at a subway station in Manhattan this weekend. What happened: The victim, Than Htwe, and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the Canal Street Station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday when an unidentified man attacked them from behind, police told the New York Daily News. Police say the suspect made a complaint about the 22-year-old’s backpack before grabbing it, according to NBC New York.

  • All students, staff should wear face masks at school, pediatric group says. Here’s why

    The organization recommends that all staff and students over age 2 wear face masks.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • Doctor accused of groping, harassing 24 women in North Texas allowed to practice again

    Dennis Doan’s case is a “typical” example of physicians being let off easy when they are accused of sexual misconduct, expert Azza AbuDagga said.

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Private Security Team Indicted for Robbery

    Five members of rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine’s private security team have been indicted for robbery and criminal impersonation, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said Monday. While Vance charged all defendants with robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree and criminal impersonation in the first degree, Daniel Laperuta — who is a former NYPD detective — is also charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. The security team was indicted for robbing a ma

  • Power actor Isaiah Stokes charged with murder in New York shooting

    'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes has been charged with murder in the February shooting of a man in Queens, New York.

  • Tucson EMT ‘Critical,’ Two Dead in Gunman’s ‘Horrific’ Fire-Scene Rampage

    Sergeant Richard Gradillas/TwitterA complex and deadly crime spree in Tucson, Arizona, saw a suspect set fire to a house, shoot at multiple emergency responders, and kill two people, police say. Several children who were reported to be missing in the hours after the attack have since been found and are said to be “safe.”The Sunday rampage unfolded at three different crime scenes.Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the fire department was dispatched to a blaze mid-afternoon, and, at “pretty muc

  • Oakland Chinatown suffers 2 robberies in 2 days, bystander who intervenes is pistol-whipped

    A street in Oakland, Calif.’s Chinatown saw two robberies in two consecutive days last week, stoking fears in a community that has suffered anti-Asian attacks for months. One carried a black handgun with an extended magazine, Oakland police said. After the attack, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle with a third individual and headed eastbound on 9th Street.

  • Cold case murder of East Texas woman from 2007 gets a fresh look by new sheriff

    19-year-old Brittany was brutally murdered while she slept at her boyfriend’s house in Winnsboro, Texas on May 4, 2007.