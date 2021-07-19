More than a dozen shell casings found in Motel 6 shooting

Jul. 19—Rochester police found 13 shell casings in a motel's grassy area following an early morning shooting Saturday that left one person injured.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Monday morning that the injured 20-year-old appeared to be in stable condition and had no life-threatening injuries.

Police were called about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, July 17, to the Motel 6 at 2107 W. Frontage Road for a report of shots fired. Investigators found 13 shell casings in a grassy area and Moilanen said it appears that the shooters were firing at a specific room and that they were firing from somewhere off of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest.

A total of five people were in the targeted motel room at the time of the incident.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the incident, which is believed to be targeted and isolated, remains under investigation.