More Earnings Delays; Bond Exodus Quickens: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Three Chinese developers joined an expanding group of peers to warn of missing the deadline for releasing audited 2021 results, with Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. also becoming the latest to lose a major international auditor.

Meantime, the biggest exchange-traded fund tracking yuan bonds recorded a whopping $460.4 million of outflows so far this month, adding to recent signs of an exodus from Chinese assets.

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds fell 1 cent to 2 cents on the dollar Friday morning, according to credit traders, led by a slump in Powerlong notes. A Bloomberg index tracking that market rose for the sixth consecutive session Thursday, matching a streak in January. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer stocks erased earlier gains to fall 0.7%.

Key Developments:

China Bond Market Exodus Shows Signs of Gathering Pace in March

Yuzhou’s Local and Offshore Creditors Make Divergent Bond Bets

China Developers Face Worst Earnings in Decade With Audit Delays

PwC to Gradually Exit Auditing Chinese Private Developers: REDD

Sunshine 100 China to Delay Publishing 2021 Results

Powerlong Real Estate, Unit to Delay Issuing Audited Results

China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

China Bond Market Exodus Shows Signs of Gathering Pace in March

The outflows put the iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF on track for the second biggest monthly withdrawal on record. Exante Data, which analyzes trends in global capital flows, says weekly flows data for March suggest the retreat from Chinese assets is gathering pace.

A narrowing yield premium over Treasuries and the risk of U.S. sanctions due to China’s ties with Russia have damped the appeal of yuan debt. The Institute for International Finance said investors pulled money out of the Asian nation on an “unprecedented” scale since the war in Ukraine began in late February.

The bonds of Chinese companies that manage the distressed debt of others look attractive amid the rout in global debt markets, according to some Asian fixed-income investors.

Dollar-denominated debt issued by so-called asset management companies have outperformed China’s broader investment-grade securities this week amid optimism regulators will increasingly call upon them to help clean up the troubled property sector.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co.’s dramatically diverging bond prices show that local and global investors are betting on wildly different outcomes for their investments in the beleaguered Chinese developer.

The firm’s most active onshore note is priced at more than 70% of its face value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. By contrast, most of Yuzhou’s dollar bonds have fallen to about 10 cents on the dollar since the firm missed a dollar note’s interest payment earlier this month.

Investors in Chinese developers are bracing for tone of the worst earnings seasons in more than a decade -- and even then, they’re unlikely to get the full picture right away.

At least nine property firms including defaulters China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. expect to miss this month’s deadline for reporting audited annual results -- the first round of earnings since a credit crunch sent shockwaves through the industry and triggered a wave of defaults.

China Great Wall Asset Management Co. sold 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) of three-year bonds at 3.3%, according to a statement on the Shanghai Clearing House website.

The state-run bad loan manager said earlier that the proceeds will be used to help major developers resolve financial risk and and repay its own debt.

Following Evergrande’s troubles last year, PwC became cautious about signing off on the 2021 annual financial statements for some developers, REDD reported, citing three sources.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd. will delay the publication of its 2021 preliminary annual results since it has not yet completed the preparation, according to a stock exchange filing.

The developer said it needs more time to obtain information mainly on its debt and make accounting valuations to estimate the value of assets, adding that it will apply for suspension of share trading from April 1.

Powerlong likely won’t be able to publish its 2021 audited results by month’s end, attributing it partly to China’s Covid-19 control policy and following PwC’s resignation, according to an exchange filing.

The developer said it wasn’t able to agree with its former auditor on a mutually acceptable timetable to complete work. Powerlong has engaged Elite Partners CPA as its new auditor and aims to issue unaudited results on March 29.

Modern Land China Co. will proceed with implementation of the proposed restructuring after creditors representing more than 75% of outstanding principal amount of existing notes entered the deal, the developer said in an exchange filing late Thursday.

China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.

High-frequency data detected large portfolio outflows from Chinese stocks and bonds, even as flows to other emerging markets held up, the IIF wrote in a report.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. needs extra time to publish its audited figures, saying the process has been delayed due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions in China.

The firm plans to publish unaudited annual results on March 29, when it will disclose the expected date of announcement for the audited data.

Sunac China Holdings Ltd. will have a meeting with holders of a bond puttable April 1 about its payment-extension proposal, according to people familiar with the matter.

A date hasn’t been set, said the people, who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The firm didn’t immediately offer a comment when reached by Bloomberg on Thursday.

