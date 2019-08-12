Is There More To Ecosuntek S.p.A. (BIT:ECK) Than Its 6.7% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll look at Ecosuntek S.p.A. (BIT:ECK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ecosuntek:

0.067 = €1.9m ÷ (€60m - €32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Ecosuntek has an ROCE of 6.7%.

View our latest analysis for Ecosuntek

Does Ecosuntek Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Ecosuntek's ROCE appears to be around the 5.6% average of the Renewable Energy industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Ecosuntek's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

In our analysis, Ecosuntek's ROCE appears to be 6.7%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 1.0%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Ecosuntek's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:ECK Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Ecosuntek? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Ecosuntek's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Ecosuntek has total liabilities of €32m and total assets of €60m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 53% of its total assets. With a high level of current liabilities, Ecosuntek will experience a boost to its ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Ecosuntek's ROCE

Despite this, the company also has a uninspiring ROCE, which is not an ideal combination in this analysis. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Ecosuntek. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.